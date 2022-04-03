Which iPhone models support wireless charging?

Wireless charging has been available on iPhones for many years and these are all compatible models.

The wireless charging is fully integrated within the iPhone range And while Apple was late, we’ve had this type of technology available on the iPhone for many years. If you do not know which are the exact iPhone models that are compatible with wireless charging, here we bring you a complete list with all of them, including those that are compatible with fast wireless charging.

Which iPhone models have wireless charging

Manzana Wireless charging debuted in 2017 along with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, which recovered the glass in the back again. This is essential as wireless charging does not work through metal, so no aluminum iPhones are compatible. This is the complete list of iPhones compatible with wireless charging:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XSMax

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11Pro

iPhone 11 ProMax

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 ProMax

iPhone 13

iPhone 13mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 ProMax

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Which iPhone models have fast wireless charging

The most power an iPhone can receive through Qi charging is 7.5 watts, but in 2020 Apple introduced the connection MagSafe which allows to double this loading speed up to 15W. The iPhones compatible with this type of faster wireless charging are the following:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 ProMax

iPhone 13

iPhone 13mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 ProMax

What is wireless charging

Wireless charging, better called induction charging, is a layer of transmit power from a coil located in the charger to another coil that is inside the device, both create a magnetic field that charges our smartphone. Wireless charging works at a certain distance, but not more than a few centimeters.

For these reasons, wireless charging is less efficient and typically has lower power. And, in addition, it has a main problem: the two coils must be correctly aligned for the load to work.

This is something that Apple has solved with MagSafeby incorporating images to the charger and the iPhone, both coils are perfectly aligned, so you will not have problems placing the iPhone in the exact position of the charger.

Is wireless charging dangerous?

No. Wireless charging is not dangerous and has been improving over the years to combat one of its main problems: The warm-up. High temperatures can affect the battery and degrade it more quickly, so it is advisable to buy a reliable charger from an experienced brand.

Therefore, don’t be afraid to use wireless charging as usual on your iPhone. Personally, I’ve been charging the iPhone wirelessly and more recently with MagSafe for a long time and haven’t had any issues.

MagSafe Accessories: The 16 Best Options You Can Buy

As you see, wireless charging is a very interesting technology and we have many compatible iPhone models. Also, from now on, they probably all are, it might even be the only way to charge in a few years.

Related topics: iPhone

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!