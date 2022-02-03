WHICH IS THE BEST BITCOIN CASINO: 7BIT CASINO OR BITCASINO?

Bitcoin Casinos are becoming increasingly popular on the web, and more and more Italians are interested in this type of platform. In fact, they allow players to take advantage of all the advantages that a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin offers (speed of transactions, anonymity, security), combined with the fun that an Online Casino offers. Precisely for this reason, we decided to make a comparison between two sites that, in the opinion of our experts, are currently the best Bitcoin Casinos in circulation for real money slots: 7Bit Casino and Bitcasino.

Who wins on the range of slot machines present?

Let’s start our comparison on a very important topic: the number of games and the variety of slots present within the two sites.

There is a full library of casino games to choose from on the BitCasino platform. Many major game developers have been hired by the site to complement this offer. For slots players, there are more than 1,800 different options. You can quickly see which games are offered by the different developers thanks to the pop-up that appears on the selected slot. Some of the biggest names in the industry are present, such as BetSoft, Yggdrasil and Onetouch, which offer many variations of slot machines, from the most traditional to the ultra-modern in 3D.

Even as regards the slots with progressive jackpots, the ones that most attract the attention of high bettors, Bitcasino does not disappoint; At the time of this writing, there were over 30 different progressive slots to play. The jackpots for these titles vary widely, with some of the more popular options such as Megah Moolah offering significant amounts to be won.

Turning now to 7Bitcasino, we were amazed to see the impressive amount of slot machines present: there are 2,000. It is therefore not difficult to imagine that the slot section is the one on which 7Bitcasino focuses most; also in this case, the software providers are of high caliber, such as Endorphina, Belatra and Pragmatic. Slots lovers will therefore be able to choose from a very wide variety of slots, from 3 or 5 reel slots, to slots with progressive jackpot, up to video slots with ultra modern graphics and bonus rounds that will involve the various users to the maximum. .

Currently, the most popular slot machines are Carnaval Forever, Raging Rex and Wild Shark, but if you’re not sure which one to use, just see which ones are the most popular or which have the highest jackpot of all.

Which of the two casinos offers the best welcome bonus?

Another popular method for comparing two casinos of this caliber is undoubtedly the welcome bonus offered to new players.

Let’s start once again with Bitcasino: currently, the site does not offer any type of welcome bonus, a choice used directly by the owner company, which instead preferred to insert a loyalty program, where players can accumulate points as they play and turn them into rewards. special.

As for 7Bitcasino instead, the welcome bonus is present, and currently consists of a bonus on the first 4 deposits, for a total of € 500 maximum and 100 Free Spins. This is certainly a very tasty welcome bonus, which could give a significant initial boost to new users. To know all the details and wagering requirements of this bonus, we recommend that you visit the 7BitCasino Promo page directly.

Conclusions

The time has come to decree the winner of our comparison today. Although Bitcasino has a much larger library of games with many variations, the absence of a welcome bonus and periodic promotions weighs heavily on its final evaluation. Precisely for this reason we would like to say that 7Bitcasino is the best Bitcoin Casino currently on the market, precisely because of its promotions far superior to the competition and for the good library of games present.

We recommend that readers also visit our website for further information on the world of Bitcoin Casinos and gambling in general, as you will find numerous articles and insights aimed at improving your gaming experience.