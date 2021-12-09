Which is the best Bitcoin casino for Italians: BitStarz or Bitcasino?

You are undecided if to bet on BitStarz or Bitcasino? Want to find out what the best of these? You want to find out what are the main differences?

Bettors seeking these types of casinos have increased dramatically in recent years. These differ from all the others because they allow you to use cryptocurrencies. This is a great revolution as virtual coins are having great success and there are many players who want to use them. Let’s see in this article what is the best Bitcoin casino for all Italian players.

What are the differences between BitStarz Casino and Bitcasino?

Both are casinos that allow payments using cryptocurrencies. However, there are differences. Bitcasino.io accepts payments exclusively in crypto while at Bitstarz Casino it is also possible to use traditional payments.

As for the company that manages Bitcasino it is Moon Technologies BV. while the one that manages BitStarz is Dama NV Also both casinos have a Curacao license. The first has the number 1668 / JAZ, the second instead 8048 / JAZ2020-013.

Both are vetted by bodies that evaluate their safety such as eCogra. They are reliable and can be considered as cryptographic casinos, this means that they encrypt user information, obscuring it. This means that no one will be able to steal other users’ money and data.

What are the cryptocurrencies accepted in casinos?

Different types of cryptocurrencies are accepted on Bitcasino.io, however other payment methods are not accepted as is the case with BitStarz.

The cryptocurrencies accepted by Bitcasino.io are:

Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

Litecoin;

Ripple;

Tether;

Cardano;

While on BitStarz the following are accepted:

Bitcoin;

MasterCard;

VISA;

Neteller;

Skrill

Paysafecard;

Zimpler.

What games are featured at these casinos?

The games present in these are many available both in the mobile version and also in the live and traditional one. You can bet on them therefore also with your smartphone or tablet. The games featured at both casinos are as follows:

Slot machines;

Baccarat;

Poker;

Blackjack;

Live games.

Among the live games there are also event shows reminiscent of TV shows. Some are particularly popular. Many of these games are present in many variations. So in any case we recommend that you take a look at their RTP before placing a bet.

All winnings on Bitcasino.io will be in crypto while in Bitstarz they will be in crypto or other traditional currencies. In all cases the player has the possibility to choose how to withdraw his winnings whether in crypto or by other method.

How to make a withdrawal at these casinos?

To make a withdrawal on BitStarz and Bitcasino you will have to follow these simple steps in both cases:

Log in in casinos with your own account (if you are registered with them);

in casinos with your own account (if you are registered with them); Select the section “ pick up “and click on the button;

“and click on the button; Enter the amount to withdraw;

to withdraw; Choose the payment method or the cryptocurrency you want to use;

or the cryptocurrency you want to use; Evaluate i minimum limits and maximum limits and proceed with the withdrawal.

As you can see, making a withdrawal is really child’s play in both cases. To make a deposit instead you will have to click on the “deposit” section and proceed with the same steps. Always evaluate the minimum and maximum limits.

What are the pros and cons of Bitcasino.io and BitStarz

Now let’s see the pros and cons of these casinos. They both have major strengths and small weaknesses.

Pro

Ability to use many cryptocurrencies;

Secure crypto casinos;

Encrypted transactions;

Ability to take advantage of many bonuses especially on BitStarz;

Possibility to participate in important tournaments on Bitcasino.io in which to win very high prize pools;

Huge range of games on both sites.

Against

They are not considered legal in Italy;

On Bitcasino.io, if you don’t own cryptocurrencies, you cannot place bets.

There aren’t any famous software providers.

Conclusions

Now that we have seen the differences between Bitcasino and Bitstarz Casino, all you have to do is choose one of them and start betting. Both have factors in common but also many differences. In all cases, whatever your choice, you will have the opportunity to have fun with confidence.