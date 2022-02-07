which is the “greenest” blockchain?

If the Bitcoin blockchain produces a lot of e-waste for every single transaction, recently estimated to be around the equivalent of two iPhone 12 Mini, the same cannot be said for the whole industry. Let’s discover the “greenest” of the main blockchains.

The answer is Polkadot (DOT). In fact, according to the estimates of the latest CCRI report (Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute), the Gavin Woods blockchainhistorical former co-founder of Ethereum, would be the one with the lowest environmental impact among the main ones.

Strong of his derivative nature from Ouroboros, the protocol on which Cardano (ADA) is also based, it is not surprising that it is, together with ADA, one of the most efficient from the point of view of energy consumption. Not the best, probably, but among the least influential on an environmental level, with an extremely low carbon footprint.

The PoS protocol of Polkadot and Cardano allows the two blockchains to keep consumption extremely low, respectively of 236 and 199 kWh / year for each node. Although DOT seems less efficient than ADA, however, it is good to remember that the amount of nodes available is far less (3,002 against 297), making consumption enormously lower.

Where Solana, which according to the study would be the least efficient, manages to excel is certainly in the throughput, or in the amount of transactions it can support. While Polkadot is capable of processing 166.66 transactions per second, Solana can go up to 65,000, with a current average of 1,945 transactions per second. And it is precisely here that SOL takes back the scepter. With these data, in fact, this very fast blockchain is able to guarantee an enormously lower energy consumption per single transaction.