which is the most harmful

Fish can have traces of mercury, which is harmful to our health, so here are which fish can have more and which less.

The fish it is a very important food for health, especially in the Mediterranean diet. There are many different types of fish that are the absolute protagonists of lunches and dinners, even on holidays. Fish have substances that are very good for our health and every nutrition expert includes them in their diet at least a couple of times a week.

Contains the famous omega 3 fatty acids, essential for heart health, as well as vitamins and minerals essential for our body. Furthermore, there are so many ways and many recipes to present this specialty. But there is a but. The fish can be dangerous because it comes from fishing that is done in seas that are now very polluted and can contain traces of mercury.

So let’s see below what risks there are to health if you take mercury and which fish have more of it, so they are more harmful and which ones have less.

Fish with the presence of mercury: which are the most harmful

The mercury is a silver-colored transition metal. It has the ability to bind to some microsomal and mitochondrial proteins and enzymes becoming toxic, causing damage and death in cells. The toxicity can be acute or chronic. Unfortunately, given the polluted state of the seas, fish swimming in contaminated water can absorb traces of methylmercury.

This substance penetrates their flesh and then reaches our tables and ends up straight in the body. There are some types of fish that have more of them, those that are part of the category of predators, for example. We are talking about swordfish, mackerel, sea bass, yellow fin tuna, grouper and orange fish. Less is found in cod, lobster, sea bass. While the lowest content is found in plaice, anchovies, sardines, salmon, oysters, squid.

Therefore, it is preferable to buy and consume more those fish that have a minimum amount of mercury. Pay attention to the origin of the fish and the species that are essential to understand how much mercury they can contain and how dangerous they can be for health. Consuming them a few times in a month will be fine and will not put the body at risk.