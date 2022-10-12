which is the one that best suits you?

If you have not yet heard of the famous intermittent fasting diet, it consists, broadly speaking, of alternating times when you eat with others when you fast.

There are up to 7 different ways to do intermittent fasting, depending on how long you are fasting: from not eating for 12 hours to going without eating any food for 18. Each type of fast has its peculiarities and provides benefits to the body. If you want to lose weight with this type of diet, it is preferable that you choose the one that best suits your pace of life and needs, as indicated by the Harvard Medical College.

Intermittent fasting 5:2

It consists of fasting for 2 days a week and the remaining 5 days you eat normally. The two days of fasting should never be consecutive and it is not a total fast, but rather reduce calories to 25% of what is normally consumed (about 500 calories in the case of women).

Fasting 5:2 has been shown to help you lose weight, as long as you eat a healthy diet. You should not make the mistake of considering that on the five days off you can eat without limit. One of its strengths is that there are no prohibited foods, however, this type of fast is recommended for people with previous experience in this type of diet.

Intermittent fasting 12:12

It is based on fasting for 12 hours a day. It is one of the easiest ways to start intermittent fasting, since in order to comply with the fasting schedule, the only thing you should do is advance dinner at 8 or 9 in the afternoon and have breakfast around 8 or 9 in the morning. That is, most of the fasting time is the hours we normally spend sleeping.

One of the benefits of the 12:12 fast is that it helps us improve our food awareness (better understand our body and the way we feed it). Also, if one of your goals is to maintain your muscle mass, this type of fasting is your best option. It has also been shown that thanks to this fasting pattern we can regenerate our intestinal health.

The disadvantage is that with this modality we would not reach ketosis (process by which our body accelerates the burning of stored fat).

Intermittent fasting 16:8

intermittent fasting diet 16:8 fasting is one of the most popular types of intermittent fasting. An easy combination is to have dinner at 8pm and come back to eat a hybrid of breakfast and lunch at 12pm.

It is the most popular of all. In this option, the idea is to fast for 16 hours and then consume food in the remaining 8 hours. During fasting, you can drink calorie-free drinks such as black coffee, tea, infusions or water. In this type of fast, the ideal would be to have dinner early and not eat again until 12 or 1 noon. In short, we eliminate breakfast.

The great benefit of this type of fasting is that by spending 16 hours without eating, the pancreas can rest in its function of producing insulin to regulate the blood sugar level. Also, unlike in the previous plan, here we could reach ketosis, so it begins to burn fat efficiently.

If you want that fat burning to be even more effective, you can train with strength or isometric exercises. In this way you will lose fat even in the hours that you are not fasting. The important thing is that during the hours you eat you try to consume good quality protein, so that your muscle mass is not affected.

Intermittent fasting 18:6

In this alternative we add two more hours of fasting. The ideal would be to have dinner early, skip breakfast and eat around 2 or 3 in the afternoon. It is important that you remember to stay hydrated during the time you are fasting. In addition, in these cases, you have to plan what you eat very well so as not to suffer from dizziness or even nutritional imbalances.

This guideline is not recommended for people with a predisposition to have eating behavior disorders.

Intermittent fasting 20:4

With this modality, it is usual to eat only once a day or make two small meals. By fasting for 20 hours we will begin to notice the effects of autophagy in our body, a process by which cells regenerate.

It is one of the strictest types of fasting, so as in the previous case, you have to plan what you eat very well. This guideline is not recommended for people with a predisposition to have eating behavior disorders. It is advisable to consult a doctor if you opt for this option.

One day fast

It consists of not eating anything for a consecutive day. In reality, with this pattern you would have a meal normally and you would not consume any more food for 24 hours.

This type of fasting has very significant benefits for our health because going 24 hours without eating deepens ketosis, which benefits to reduce inflammation and increase the antioxidant effect of the body itself.

I fast every other day

It is a mix between the 5:2 modality and a one-day fast. The idea is to perform a total fast for several alternate days. For example, Tuesdays and Fridays. On fasting days, a meal is eaten normally and no food is consumed for 24 hours. If it is done, it is preferable to start with only one day per week.

In this type of fast it is normal to lose muscle mass if protein intake is low. Keep in mind that lengthening the days without eating can be problematic and requires specialized advice.