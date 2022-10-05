Which Jedi does the Kyber crystal belong to in ‘Andor’ episode 5? – series news

Although the creators of ‘Andor’ have not yet confirmed any relevant cameos, they have decided to pamper fans with some easter-eggs from the galactic saga and one of them connects Cassian Andor with the Jedi force.

After being persecuted by the Empire, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) finally had his first encounter with the Rebel Alliance and this will only be the watershed to understand how he became one of the beloved heroes of the Rebellion. In addition, as the story progresses, some information about the protagonist’s past has been revealed and even some fans have found a connection with Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

But among all the new revelations there is one that has caught the attention of all fans and that has to do with the appearance of the Kyber crystal, which is known to have a powerful connection to the force. In episode four of AndorLuthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) offers Cassian one of these crystals in form of a necklace as payment for his first mission in the Rebellionwill this indicate the presence of a new jedi?

If you recall, these crystals are found underground on specific worlds like Ilum, Exegol, Jedha, Lothal, and Utapau to name a few, but the scarcity of these gems makes them one of the most traded items in the galaxy. But that’s not all, because their power is so powerful that they are used to create lightsabers, which is a more complicated procedure than it seems.

But what is the Jedi’s connection to Cassian? Those who are fans of the saga of George Lucas, it is likely that they have heard about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderone of the video games of the franchise, which occurs almost in the same timeline as Andor, that is, between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope. The game is starring Cal Kestis, a jedi who is on the run from the empireafter his companions were assassinated.

Cal Kestis is a young Padawan who survived Order 66.



If you recall, as part of Jedi training, young Padawans must go to the planet Ilum to find their own crystal and forge their saber. A crazy theory could point because the Cassian crystal actually belongs to Cal who also has a blue saber. This does not sound so bad and it is likely that in the next chapters we will know the fate of this gem, since in rogue onethe young pilot is no longer in possession of it, although if you paid attention Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) also has a kyber necklace which is the only memory he has of his father, Galen (Mads Mikkelsen).

All this could reinforce the recent rumors of the possible Cal Kestis appearance in a new Disney Plus project. But if while you were reading this, the theory that the crystal belongs to Grogu crossed your mind because The Mandalorian also takes place in this period, we must tell you that this theory is ruled out because Luke (Mark Hamill) is in charge of being the new mentor of the little jedi, to whom He gives him a green saber like his predecessor Yoda. Do you think the crystal has any relation to the appearance of a new jedi in the universe of starwars?