Wondering which legend has the lowest pick rate in Apex Legends? We’ve got the latest Apex Legends pick rates, including some that may surprise you.
Apex Legends pick rates fluctuate with each new season, and Season 18 is no exception. With Revenant Reborn, a rework of Revenant, and Fuse leading the main update, Apex Legends: Resurrection inspired a new Popular Legends meta, while older options became less and less appealing.
With all the changes in Apex Legends Season 18, who is currently the legend with the lowest pick rate?
The legend with the lowest pick rate in Apex Legends is Seer. According to Apex Legends Status, Seer has a pick rate of just 1.1% in Season 18.
Although Seer has been unpopular among the Apex Legends community for quite some time, he was still a popular choice in competitive play, especially during the ALGS 2023 Split 2 playoffs. However, just a few months later, Seer was largely absent during the ALGS Championship 2023. Bangalore firmly took over the competitive meta, considering Seer a non-factor in all of Apex Legends.
The legend with the highest pick rate in Apex Legends is Octane. According to Apex Legends Status, Octane has a 9.3% pick rate in Season 18.
Revenant Reborn topped pick rates for the first month of Apex Legends: Resurrection as players explored his upgraded abilities. The reworked Legend is now the fifth most popular Legend, behind Octane, Pathfinder, Bangalore, and Wraith.
Along with Revenant Reborn’s declining popularity throughout September, some other Apex Legends pick rates may surprise you. Apex Legends Status reports that Horizon’s rick rate dropped by 16.14% percent and now stands at just 6.9% in September 2023.
In contrast, Fuse’s pick rate increased by 24.88%, placing him among the top ten most popular legends in Season 18. His 5.1% pick rate is a result of the Harbingers collection event, where players Participants can unlock their new relic, The Razor’s Edge.