Which Lionel Messi for his second season at PSG?

Last summer, Lionel Messi had left FC Barcelona after more than 20 years with the club. The financial difficulties of the Catalan team had not allowed him to extend in his club forever. He then joined PSG with a two-year contract.. A reunion with Neymar and an association with Kylian Mbappé which made Parisian supporters salivate. But its first season was disappointing, the Pulga being very far from its usual standards (34 matches, 11 goals, 14 assists).

A very fit Messi in Japan

This Friday, the Parisian wonders if we will find the real Lionel Messi for his second year at PSG. According to the daily, the number 30 of the PSG “ turned out to be the fittest Parisian during the Japan tour. ” The most comfortable, too, in the game. His return to his favorite position, in a role of “four-star caviar distributor”, has already convinced all observers that he has lost none of his vista and his knowledge of the pass. The Ile-de-France daily also indicates that a vengeful side will most certainly accompany Lionel Messi for his second season at PSG. In Japan, he went through the ten days of preparation in Japanese lands with a smile on his face and an obvious joie de vivre.”