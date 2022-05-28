Which Marvel movies are nominated for the 2022 MTV Movie Awards?

The next June 5 will be held the 2022 MTV Movie Awards, where the best of film and television will be awarded. Among the dozens of nominated productions, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is present with different projects that they launched into the world.

It should be noted that the UCM has series and movies, of which they have been chosen in different categories, such as best actor, best movie, best hero, among others. The event will be held in Los Angeles, United States and will be broadcast on different platforms. Libero will then show you which jobs from Marvel they are on the triplet.

In the scripted category, we have ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ and ‘Shang-Chi’ and the legend of the 10 rings’. As you remember, the tape of the arachnid hero was the most watched since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The protagonist, Tom Holland, is inside for best performance. While he and Zendaya are in the shortlist for the best kiss.

‘Spider-Man’ it is also among the best fight, with the 3 arachnids; best villain, with Willen Dafoe (‘Green Goblin’) and best team.