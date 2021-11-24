Which meat to eat to lower cholesterol: here is the ranking

White meat or red meat? The choice, if dictated by the need to limit the increase in blood cholesterol, could be indifferent. In a somewhat unexpected way compared to what has been previously believed, the impact of a chicken breast or one Manzon steak does not affect the increase in blood cholesterol that much. However, it must be borne in mind that in order to keep blood cholesterol levels within certain limits it is important to limit the consumption of saturated fats (mainly contained in animal products) and trans fats (sometimes present in industrial products and in fried foods). Exercising regularly can help, however, the massive presence of cholesterol in the blood is often due to genetic causes.

MEAT: RED OR WHITE? IT MAKES NO DIFFERENCE

The considerations emerge from a study published in the medical journal “American Journal of Clinical Nutrition “, in which the researchers compared the impact on cholesterol deriving from the choice of different protein sources: of animal or vegetable origin, distinguishing between red and white meats. To reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, both among the healthy people and among those already victims of a heart attack, one of the first recommendations is to reduce the intake of saturated fat through the diet. Fats that derive almost exclusively from the consumption of processed foods and of animal origin: meats, milk, eggs And cheeses. Hence the idea of ​​making the comparison, initially not considered on equal terms: “When we planned the study, we imagined that red meats had a worse effect on blood cholesterol levels than white ones – he says. Ronald Krauss, director of the Atherosclerosis Research Center of the Oakland Children’s Hospital -. On the other hand, for the same amount of fat consumed, the impact on cholesterol does not seem to depend on the type of meat you choose ». Except for the processed ones, not considered in this research: on a par with fish.

THE IMPACT OF DIET ON CHOLESTEROL

The researchers came to these conclusions after dividing just over one hundred men and women (21-65 years) into two groups, which were asked from time to time to follow three types of calibrated diets (of monthly duration). The eating patterns proposed foresaw a reduced intake of carbohydrates (about 40 percent of the daily calorie intake), offset by an increase in proteins (25 percent) and with a percentage of total fat within the recommended limits (35 percent). The first diet considered red meat as the only source of protein supply (plus eggs and cheeses), the second only white meat (instead of red) and the third exclusively vegetable sources. To mark the difference between group 1 and group 2 low (7 percent) or high (14 percent) saturated fat intake. Regardless of the quantity of the latter, the type of meat chosen did not determine a different impact on the lipid profile of each individual. On the other hand, the increases in Ldl cholesterol and of that total during periods spent without meat.