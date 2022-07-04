Which new club for Cristiano Ronaldo? – 04/07/2022 at 06:00



Which new club for Cristiano Ronaldo?

A year after his romantic return to Manchester United, it’s time for pragmatism again for CR7. At 37 years old, the Portuguese does not want to end his career without playing the Champions League, which he has played every year since 2003. Problem: Man U is not qualified for the next edition. It is therefore logical that the fivefold Ballon d’Or asked to leave. But where ?



Bayern Munich, the evidence



While the future of Robert Lewandowski falls further and further away from the Allianz Arena, despite the reluctance of Bavarian leaders, Bayern risk finding themselves orphaned by a killer in the area. The arrival of Sadio Mané is enough to reassure supporters, but Bayern would have everything to gain from attracting the Portuguese legend. The club is also announced as very offensive on the file, in the same way as Chelsea. And so much the better. Because for CR7, it would be the obvious solution. And for good reason: signing for Bayern means making sure to make the grand slam of the four major European championships, while playing in a team playing for him, and in a championship where he would have the space to maintain very honorable at his age (24 goals last season). All in a team clearly a candidate for the next C1. Here we have the favorite in the race for Cricri.

Naples, for the legend



It’s no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Turin experience has not met with the expected success. Worse: the two parties parted with mutual bitter taste. Just for the snub to the Old Lady, CR7 should therefore sign in Naples. Credible candidates for the title, and qualified for the next C1, the



Partenopei



represent a slightly risky bet for CR7, of course, but the Portuguese could join Diego Maradona in the Neapolitan Pantheon in the event of a European epic and a title in Serie A. According to



The Athletic



, Napoli would also be in ambush on the file, but also on the case of Paulo Dybala. Enough to reconstitute a duo that would reassure Ronaldo in his quest for success, without forgetting Victor Osimhen. And then, after 20 years of career, it would allow the Portuguese to finally evolve in front of an audience at his (un)measurement. Read the rest of the article on SoFoot.com