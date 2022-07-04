Which new club for Cristiano Ronaldo? / England / Manchester United / SOFOOT.com

A year after his romantic return to Manchester United, it’s time for pragmatism again for CR7. At 37 years old, the Portuguese does not want to end his career without playing the Champions League, which he has played every year since 2003. Problem: Man U is not qualified for the next edition. It is therefore logical that the fivefold Ballon d’Or asked to leave. But where ?

While the future of Robert Lewandowski falls further and further away from the Allianz Arena, despite the reluctance of Bavarian leaders, Bayern risk finding themselves orphaned by a killer in the box. The arrival of Sadio Mané is enough to reassure supporters, but Bayern would have everything to gain from attracting the Portuguese legend. The club is also announced as very offensive on the file, in the same way as Chelsea. And so much the better. Because for CR7, it would be the obvious solution. And for good reason: signing for Bayern means making sure to make the grand slam of the four major European championships, while playing in a team playing for him, and in a championship where he would have the space to maintain very honorable at his age (24 goals last season). All in a team clearly a candidate for the next C1. Here we have the favorite in the race for Cricri.

It’s no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Turin experience has not met with the expected success. Worse: the two parties parted with mutual bitter taste. Just for the snub to the Old Lady, CR7 should therefore sign in Naples. Credible candidates for the title, and qualified for the next C1, the Partenopei represent a slightly risky bet for CR7, of course, but the Portuguese could join Diego Maradona in the Neapolitan Pantheon in the event of a European epic and a title in Serie A. According to The Athletic, Napoli would also be in ambush on the file, but also on the case of Paulo Dybala. Enough to reconstitute a duo that would reassure Ronaldo in his quest for success, without forgetting Victor Osimhen. And then, after 20 years of career, it would allow the Portuguese to finally evolve in front of an audience at his (un)measurement.





Why oppose these two monsters when we can finally bring them together under the same jersey at the twilight of their careers? So certainly, Nasser al-Khelaifi has decreed the end of the era of glitter at PSG. A few weeks after celebrating with great fanfare the most expensive extension in history, we have the right to believe it. Or not. And if Qatar can pull off the feat of bringing together the two greatest players of the century under its bib, it won’t hesitate. For CR7’s ego, it would finally be an opportunity to prove that he is better than Messi, by doing better than him in the same locker room. The five-time Ballon d’Or could also share Kylian Mbappé’s room on the go, Bondy’s genius seeing his toddler posters come to life before his eyes. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG would not be interested. But remember that CR7 knows how to win a European Cup in Paris.

The Parisian option does not seem very credible, but it is still more so than the possibility of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo land on the Old Port. What a pity. Because by making this bold choice, CR7 would probably make the best decision of his career. First, because he has never been stronger than with a clean white jersey on his back, like the new OM jersey. Second, because at the Velodrome, Ronaldo would receive more love in minutes than his 463 million Instagram followers can offer him in a lifetime. Not to mention that his departure from Manchester would also be linked to his family, not really fulfilled under the Mancunian grayness, but who would like Cassis wonderfully, while CR7 would pile up the goals in C1 with OM. Finally, this would allow him to relaunch the Classics machine against Lionel Messi, still in the shoes of the outsider against the all-powerful collective around the Pulga. Only Pepe would be missing to complete the cast.

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Lisbon in his horrible plaid sweater, he was only 17 years old and 31 games at Sporting in his little legs. Twenty years later, the hour of return has come. At 37, CR7 no longer has an excuse. He wants to play the Champions League? This is good: Sporting is qualified in chickens. Returning home would prove that he is still as romantic as ever, despite leaving Man U a year after his return. Finding Sporting would also offer him a jubilee season throughout Portugal, where he would be celebrated every weekend before shining on the European scene during the week. A farewell tour before going to hit his last balloons in MLS, as expected. And then, who knows, his sweater may still be in the Sporting cupboards?

By Adrien Hémard-Dohain