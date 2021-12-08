which news do you click on Google?

Like every end of the year, the Google rankings from the query the more you click: the boom in cryptocurrencies globally is confirmed.

According to the ranking of the most popular words and news globally on the search engine, in fact, Dogecoin has gained a lot of popularity.

Not only digital currencies: also the phenomenon of meme stock it was the protagonist, testifying to an increasingly marked popular finance channel.

2021 in the name of cryptocurrency-mania? Let’s see the Google search ranking of the year and discover the curiosities.

Google 2021: Dogecoin and meme stock among the most clicked news

The annual report Year in Search by Google published on December 8 gave the picture on what topics and questions people from around 70 countries around the world have searched for on the search engine.

Thus, it was discovered that among the shared “obsessions” of 2021 there are some financial phenomena that exploded in the year that is about to end, such as the lightning-fast increase in meme actions and of cryptocurrencies.

Specifically, the ranking of the most clicked news in the world highlighted the top 10:

1. Afghanistan

2. AMC shares

3. Covid vaccine

4. Dogecoin

5. GME shares (GameStop)

6. Economic stimulus

7. Race for the Senate in Georgia

8. Hurricane Ida

9.COVID

10. Ethereum price

Note that both AMC shares and GameStop title placed in the top 10 most searched news of the year in the US and around the world, along with Dogecoin Price Ethereum.

The phenomenon of meme stocks played a major role in 2021, creating a great stir on the financial markets. Remember, these are shares of a company that have earned through social media platforms. There are online communities that can create hype around a title through elaborate narrations and conversations in discussion threads on websites like Reddit and posts for followers on platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

For the category Where to buy the first two places revealed the queries “Where to buy Dogecoin?” and “Where to buy the Shiba coin?”. Also “Where to buy NFT?” entered the rankings, as the non-fungible tokens that have become protagonists.

Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, have seen their value soar, while maintaining high volatility.

Which words do you click the most in Italy?

No crypto-mania in Italy by observing the most clicked words on Google in 2021.

Our nation, on the other hand, is still obsessed with sport. This is the ranking of the top 10 searches

1.Series A

2.Europeans

3.Classroom

4.Raffaella Carrà

5.Champions League

6.Roland Garros

7.Christian Eriksen

8.Wimbledon

9.Green Pass

10.Matteo Berrettini

There are no references to finance, rather to Covid with what the reinforced red zone means, how to download the green pass, how to book the vaccine.