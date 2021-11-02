which of these women is the one who is pregnant?

Take this hilarious test and indicate which of these is the pregnant woman. Can you solve the puzzle?

Intuition can it be considered a real skill? Apparently yes, and there are numerous ways to measure and test it. The test that we offer you today has the purpose of putting yours to the test intuition and measure your skills.

Even exercises or test apparently very simple arise a certain degree of difficulty and often, to solve them you have to rely on your intuition and your analytical skills. In the test we propose today you will have to indicate which of these women, in your opinion, is in sweet wait.

Which of the 4 women is pregnant? Answer to find out what level of your intuition is

In the figure above there are 4 beautiful women which, apparently, do not have many differences between them. In fact, one of them is in sweet wait! To carry out the test you will have to look at the picture and, trusting your intuition, indicate who, in your opinion, is pregnant. Good luck!

Woman number 1

There first beautiful woman shows up with a apron for the kitchen and holds a pot with a lid in her right hand, while a classic in her left hand ladle wooden. She has the typical dress of a fixer or someone who is doing housework. Will she be the pregnant woman?

Woman number 2

The woman number 2 she is well dressed casual and holds two in his arms bags of the expense. She has neat hair with a cute orange peak. Have you by any chance chosen her as the designated pregnant woman?

Woman number 3

The woman number 3 is a charming girl since look elegant and very sensual. He looks casual and his hair is tied back. Wear gods heels very tall and looks ready to go out for dinner;

Woman number 4

The woman number four she is in an intimate dress and very elegantly wears brown flip-flops. She has long hair and, in her right hand, holds a glass of coffee. Have you considered her?

Solution

If you haven’t already got there on your own, we tell you the solution: the pregnant woman is number 2! If you look carefully and go to the exclusion, we can say that in the case of woman number 1 she has dyed hair rose: the dye, in fact, is not recommended during pregnancy, due to the formaldehyde present in coloring shampoos.

As well as woman number 1 dye, also wear the heels it is not recommended during pregnancy, as it would weigh down the ligaments already weakened by expectation. Same goes for the glass of coffee, highly discouraged for expectant mothers due to caffeine.