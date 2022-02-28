which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

In the decorative figures we have an excellent way to decorate our gaming setup. Because while in the past the game space only sought to be functional and we often left aside its aesthetic component, currently the trend has turned towards striking setups, well decorated, colorful and with personality.

This is something that takes on a new dimension if we move into the field of streaming and content creation. What we quickly realize when we go to the main platforms and see gameplays and other videos related to video games. Streamer setups play a fundamental role in the quality of their contentand if we want to aspire to get a good audience we should not neglect this section.

Be that as it may, if we are decorating (or redecorating) our game setup, among the figures based on video games we have a good handful of alternatives to choose from. In this sense, we recently collected some figures Funko-Pop! most interesting. And now we will do the same with another style of figures that are much loved by the gamer community: the amiibo.

These Nintendo figures serve as additional content for many of the company’s video games. But they are also an excellent way to decorate our shelves and furniture thanks to its careful details. So below we review some of the most interesting amiibo figures for our setup, with all kinds of options. Let’s see!

Decorate your setup with amiibo figures: recommended models

kirby





A new installment of the Kirby saga is about to reach our Nintendo Switch. And what better way to celebrate than with your amiibo figurewhich at a price of only 10.99 euros decorates our setup wonderfully.

Kirby Amiibo Figure Kirby

Breath of the Wild: Zelda





While we wait for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we can always replay this excellent first installment. And also add the Zelda amiibo to our shelfone of the most beautiful at a price of 15 euros.

Nintendo – Figure Amiibo Zelda Scholar Zelda Series

Pokemon: Pikachu





Belonging to the ‘Super Smash Bros.’ family. We have this other Pikachu amiibo. For just 23 euros we take one of the best known Pokémon of all timeand the absolute protagonist of his first anime series.

Street Fighter: Ryu





Talking about fighting games is talking about Street Fighter. And talking about Street Fighter is talking about Ryu. This character, one of the best known in the history of video gamesperfectly decorates our setup with its amiibo figure for 24.99 euros.

Nintendo – amiibo Smash Ryu

Super Mario Bros: Bowser





Super Mario Bros. is one of Nintendo’s most successful franchises. And among his most interesting characters we have this Bowser in amiibo format for 28.90 euros.

Metroid Dread: Samus/EMMI





At a price of 29.99 euros we have this double amiibo based on the popular Metroid Dread from Nintendo Switch. It is one of the most valued by collectors and it is not for less. It doesn’t skimp on details and is perfect for all kinds of setups.

Metroid Dread Amiibo Figure Pack: Samus & EMMI Nintendo Switch

Pokemon: Squirtle





We continue with another member of the Pokémon family and the ‘Super Smash Bros.’ collection: Squirtle. Protagonist of one of the first two Pokémon games in history, for 24.67 euros we can take your cool amiibo home.

amiibo – Squirtle [Colección Super Smash Bros]

Super Mario Bros: Mario





We are nearing the end with Mario, Nintendo’s best-known plumber. This excellent amiibo figure, with a fireball included, is priced at 34 euros and It also has excellent reviews.. A must have for the shelf of the most gamers.

Animal Crossing: Timmy & Tommy





As the penultimate purchase option we have the two raccoons with whom we trade daily in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For 34.99 euros, this double amiibo does not lack a detail.

Amiibo Mamekichi & Tsubukichi / Timmy & Tommy – Animal Crossing series Ver. [Wii U][Importación Japonesa]

The Legend of Zelda: Link Majora’s Mask





Finally, and how could it be otherwise, We close the list with another figure from one of the most successful franchises of all time, as is The Legend of Zelda. Link Majora’s Mask is priced at 89.90 euros and has very good reviews.

Nintendo – Amiibo Figure Link Majora’s Mask Zelda Series

