which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

One of the most anticipated titles of recent times has just arrived on our consoles: Elden Ring. And while it hasn’t quite lived up to the community’s high expectations due to a more than obvious lack of optimization and certain performance issues, the release of a new game under the Miyazaki label is always celebrated Like few others in the video game industry.

In addition to Elden Ring, the genre known as sous-like It has some excellent games among its ranks: Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne, the Dark Souls saga… And the universe in which these titles move is so, so rich, that it encompasses much more than the video games themselves. and inspires all kinds of works in multiple disciplines. So it is not strange to find books, decoration and merchandising in general with Miyazaki titles as their reason for being.

One of the fields in which these games stand out the most outside of video consoles is that of decorative figures. These are an excellent way to decorate our gaming setup with models based on hundreds of video games. And how could it be otherwise, FromSoftware titles hold a special place in the catalogs of manufacturers of collectible figures. Thanks to a style as characteristic as that of these games, with dark, baroque and fantastic characters, armor and weapons like few others.

So whether it’s to celebrate the arrival of Elden Ring, to honor those other Miyazaki titles we’ve spent hundreds of hours on (many of them dying over and over again) or simply because we want to give the shelves of our setup, Below we review some of the decorative figures based on Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and similar most interesting games on the market. And that they cannot miss every follower of the Miyazaki universe. Let’s see!

Cyberpunk 2077 – The best Easter Eggs

Decorative figures from the Miyazaki universe: recommended models

Funko-Pop! sekiro





The protagonist of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice can occupy a special place in our collection of figures with this model under the seal of Funko-Pop!. It is priced at 24.95 euros and is ideal for fans of this style of figures.

Funko 54471 POP Games: Sekiro- Sekiro

Dark Souls: Solaire of Astora





Lovers of the Dark Souls saga will quickly recognize the character who stars in this figure, which we can take home for just 25.39 euros. This is Solaire de Astora, one of the most beloved NPCs of these video games.

kengb Dark Souls Figure, Anime Figures, Dark Souls Warrior, Black Knight Big Sword Shield Top Game Figures Model, PVC Action Figure Toy Gift for Fans Kids Adults

Dark Souls: Siegmeyer of Catarina





We continue with the Onion Knight, also known as Siegmeyer de Catarina, another mythical NPC from Dark Souls. We find it in several of these titles and it has one of the most curious armors in the saga. It has a really interesting design and a price of 25.39 euros.

kengb Dark Souls Figure, Anime Figures, Dark Souls Warrior, Black Knight Big Sword Shield Top Game Figures Model, PVC Action Figure Toy Gift for Fans Kids Adults

Dark Souls: Knight Faraam





With a tremendously interesting artistic design, as well as an armor and a shield that do not lack a detail, we have this other figure. It is based on the Knight Faraama character from Dark Souls II, and is priced at 36 euros.

ZEwe Dark Souls II Dark Souls Sculpt Collection Faraam Knight Figure

Dark Souls: Dark Knight





Also with a design in the style of Funko-Pop! and at a price of 39.35 euros we found this figure of the Dark Knighta mythical character from the Dark Souls saga.

LJXGZY Die Zahlen Dark Souls: Pop Black Knight Action Spiel Modell über 4 Zoll Gift Sculpture Toy Collection Decoration Model Birthday Gift Statue

Bloodborne





In addition to Dark Souls and Sekiro, we can also decorate our setup with another excellent Miyazaki title, such as Bloodborne. For 41.21 euros we have this super detailed figure with a height of 15 centimeters that fits wonderfully on all kinds of shelves.

LIUXIN Bloodborne: Hunter Action Figure – Highly Detailed Sculpt – Collectible Model Toy – Height 15cm

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice





Also based on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, although with a quite different style, we find this other figure for 42.99 euros. Quite large, 20 centimeters, it seems ideal for fans of this title.

Game Figure, SEKIRO Game Character: Shadows Die Twice Statue PVC 20cm, Game Lover Collection Model

Bloodborne: Hunter





We are nearing the end with another alternative to the previous Bloodborne figure, this Hunter. We can get hold of it for 88.99 euros and we took a model with a base and various accessories of the most interesting.

siyushop Bloodborne: Hunter Action Figure – Bloodborne The Old Hunters Hunter Statue PVC Figure – Highly Detailed Accurate Sculpt – High 12 Inches (Non-Original Version)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice





Finally, for 215.90 euros we close the list with another figure from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, one of the most complete by allowing you to move your joints. What added to its great design makes it a super original gift for fans of this game.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice figma Sekiro DX Edition

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy fast free shipping, priority accessory to offers, services like Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.