which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

When we talk about gaming hardware, we also talk about colored lights. A large part of the components, peripherals and gaming accessories on the market are associated with an RGB backlight that raises passions and hatred in equal parts. And that we may like it more or like it less, but in any case it is there and we must learn to live with it.

Of course, there are gaming alternatives that do not light up, and that are ideal for discreet setups and users who prefer to stay away from decorative garishness. But today they are the minority, so RGB enthusiasts have plenty of options to choose from and with which to satisfy your taste for colorful lighting.

In this sense, we have already reviewed some hardware components with which to assemble a gaming PC by pieces in which RGB prevails over any other aspect. And now we will do the same but with peripherals. so next we collect some perfect peripherals to play (monitor, keyboard, headphones…) with a great RGB component but without sacrificing quality, with which to wonderfully complement the rest of the decoration of our setup… if we like RGB, of course. We go with them!

RGB-Laden Gaming Peripherals: Recommendations

ASUS XG258Q





We start with a must have of all gaming setup, whether we are console or PC users: the monitor. Among gaming monitors there are not too many options when it comes to incorporating RGB, although we find models as interesting as this one from Asus that even projects a hologram under its base. It is priced at 424.90 euros and has all kinds of gaming specifications: 24.5″, 240 Hz, 1 millisecond, TN panel and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

ASUS XG258Q – 24.5″ Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920×1080, TN, 240 Hz, LED, 1 ms, 400 cd/m², G-SYNC Compatible, VESA) Black

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC





We turn to another essential for PC gamers, especially when we move within the competitive or strategy field: the mouse. This one from Logitech, with a price of only 21.99 euros, It is one of the cheapest and also one of the best sellers to play. It is available in various colors, has six programmable buttons, 8,000 DPI and a strip and the manufacturer’s logo backlit with a highly customizable RGB.

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, 8K Gaming Sensor, Up to 8,000 DPI Tracking, Ultra-Lightweight – White

Logitech G512





We continue with a brilliantly valued gaming keyboard, as well as one of the preferred purchase options by users: the Logitech G512. It is priced at 89.99 euros but it is worth every euro it costs. It is backlit with a very well implemented and completely customizable RGB through the manufacturer’s software. And it even allows you to store profiles in its own internal memory, in case we want to do without it. It is complete, mechanical, wired and incorporates a USB port in the right area that is very helpful.

Logitech G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, RGB LIGHTSYNC, Backlit Keys, GX-Tactile Brown, Aluminum Alloy, Customizable F-Keys, USB Passthrough, QWERTY ES Layout – Charcoal/Black

Mars Gaming MSBXW





Continuing with audio devices, we have this small sound bar that can get us out of trouble with our gaming equipment. It costs 21.90 euros, is white and allows wired or wireless connectivity, via a 3.5 mm jack. or Bluetooth. It has a power of 10 W and an RGB strip that surrounds its outline.

Mars Gaming MSBXW White, RGB Sound Bar, Bluetooth 5.0+Jack 3.5, Sound DSP 10W

Asus ROG Delta





As an alternative to the previous speaker, and much more recommended for playing cooperative or competitive titles, we find these headphones belonging to Asus’ ROG gaming family. They are wired, ergonomic, compatible with all major gaming platforms and they have a microphone with which we can communicate with our fellow players and opponents. Of course, it has RGB and it costs 143.72 euros.

ASUS ROG Delta – RGB gaming headset (Hi-Res ESS Quad-DAC, circular RGB lighting effect and USB-C connector compatible with PC, PS5, XBOX Series X, Nintendo Switch and mobiles) Black

HyperX QuadCast S





If we are streamers, we will greatly appreciate having RGB in our setup, thanks to the fact that it creates a very striking atmosphere during our broadcasts. And also with a microphone, of course, in order to offer better audio quality. This model covers both needs, it has a base, quite complete in specifications and has a price of 149.99 euros.

HyperX HMIQ1S-XX-RG/G QuadCast S – RGB USB Condenser Microphone for PC, PS4 and Mac, Shock and Vibration Mount, Pop Filter, Gaming, Streaming, Podcasts, Twitch, Youtube, Discord

Krom Knout XL RGB





Can RGB also reach the field of gaming mousepads? Can can. And for example, this model from the manufacturer Krom, which is priced at 17.99 euros, is quite large (being ideal for both mouse and keyboard) and allows you to choose between six fixed color modes and three RGB for the illuminated strip on its outer edge.

Krom Knout XL RGB -NXKROMKNTXLRGB- XL Gaming Mat, three RGB effects, non-slip rubber base, size 900x350x3 mm, Black Color

Corsair ST100RGB





We are approaching the end of the list with a complement that becomes essential once we have added it to our setup: a support for headphones in which to leave ours while we are not using them. They are from Corsair, they are backlit on their base and they even offer two USB connections that are good to always have on hand. They cost 69.99 euros.

Corsair ST100 RGB Premium, Headphone Stand, Black

Razer Base Station V2 Chroma





Finally, and as an alternative to the Corsair base, we have this one from Razer, a well-known manufacturer of peripherals and gaming equipment of all kinds. It is also backlit on its base and offers two USB connections. Features Razer’s proprietary Chroma RGB technology, which allows you to customize lighting with up to 16.8 million colors. And it costs 79.99 euros.

Razer Base Station V2 Chroma – Headset Stand with USB Hub (Chroma RGB Lighting, 2 USB 3.1 Ports, Non-Slip Base, Designed for Gaming Headsets) Black

