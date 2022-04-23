which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

The arrival of the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series promised many joys for offering unprecedented power at a much lower price than previous generations of graphics cards… at least on paper. Because the desktop gaming hardware market continues to experience terrible problems of overpricing and stockwhich mainly affect the GPU sector.

However, and against all odds, there is a large number of gaming laptops that incorporate the latest generation hardware (mainly graphics cards) at prices not only much more interesting than when we move in the field of desktop gaming PCbut they are also reduced every two by three.

The RTX 3050 is one of the most recent NVIDIA graphics, as well as one of the cheapest of the latest batch of this manufacturer. And at a much lower price than its older sisters, offers more limited performance than these but more than enough for many users. Incidentally, allowing us to take advantage of such interesting technologies as ray tracing or DLSS thanks to having dedicated cores for this purpose.

And of course, the RTX 3050 is present in a good handful of gaming laptops, in which it is much cheaper than its desktop version. So if we are looking for a gaming laptop that is as cheap as possible, with the latest technology and with which to play wherever we are, these models are an excellent purchase option.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050: entry range without giving up ray tracing and DLSS





The GeForce RTX 3050 has arrived to replace the previous GTX 1050 first and GTX 1650, later. The cheapest graphics cards from the latest GeForce families from this manufacturer, that for several years have covered the needs of not too demanding users who want to play everything without worrying about having to adjust the graphic options in the most demanding titles. It has 4 GB of VRAM memory and is perfect for not very high resolutions, such as 1080p.

With the exception that, despite being the most modest model of the latest batch of NVIDIA, it does allow you to activate ray tracing in compatible games… but above all, do the same with DLSS: super interesting technology by allowing us to scratch a good handful of extra frames per second without losing visual quality.

So if this is our case and we value the purchase of a gaming laptop in which we prioritize savings over any other aspect, but without giving up super recent hardware, below we review the most interesting models with RTX 3050 (and its vitaminized ‘Ti’ variant) on the market today. With which we will release state-of-the-art hardware at a much lower price than what its namesakes would cost us for desktop parts and we will be able to play whatever we want. We go with them!

Nine gaming laptops with RTX 3050: recommended equipment

Dell Gaming G15 5515





We start with this G15 from the well-known manufacturer Dell, which also offers us gaming equipment. It is priced at 899 euros, which makes it not only one of the cheapest laptops to incorporate an RTX 3050, but of the entire market. In addition to said GPU, it has a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD and a 15.6-inch 1080p screen with 120 Hz. With Windows 10 Home as standard, which is always appreciated.

Dell Gaming G15 5515 – 15.6” Full HD 120 Hz Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home), Silver – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200





We continue with this alternative of Asus TUF, the second family of this manufacturer after the Republic Of Gamers. It has a discreet design, all the kind of gaming additions that we ask these teams and more than solvent components: Intel Core i5-11400H, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD and, of course, the RTX 3050. As well as a screen similar to the previous one but with 144 Hz. All this at a price of 849 euros .

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200 – Gaming Laptop 15.6″ FullHD 144Hz (Intel Core i5-11400H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050-4GB, Without Operating System) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6





For a little more, 899 euros, we have this other Lenovo laptop: the IdeaPad Gaming Gen 6. A discreet piece of equipment that is not out of place outside of gaming environments but ideal for playing. In addition to the NVIDIA RTX 3050, it incorporates: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD and a 15.6 “Full HD screen at 120 Hz One of the most balanced options of all.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6 – Gaming Laptop 15.6″ FHD 120Hz (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-4GB, Without Operating System) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Asus ROG G513IC-HN004





With a super interesting design, full of RGB and gaming details and the seal of the ROG range, this Asus is priced at 949.30 euros. It maintains, of course, the RTX 3050 from the rest and it also includes a Ryzen 7 4800H, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD. As well as a 15.6″ screen with Full HD resolution.

ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004 – 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 4GB, Without Operating System) Eclipse Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Dell G15 5510





If we want to take a step further compared to the Dell that tops the list, we have this same model with somewhat higher specifications. Its price remains at 999 euros, and it means acquiring the RTX 3050 in Ti version, an Intel Core i5-10200H, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Its screen is 1080p, 15.6 “and with 120 Hz. Also with Windows 10 Home as standard.

Dell G15 5510 15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10200H, 120 Hz 250 nits Screen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB GDDR6, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home) Gray

MSI Katana GF66 11UC-072XES





We continue with this MSI Katana, great valued by users and with a price of 1,197.91 euros. It incorporates the base RTX 3050 in addition to an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. Along with a 15.6-inch panel at 1920 x 1080p with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

MSI Katana GF66 11UC-072XES – 15.6″ FullHD 144Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX3050-4GB, without operating system) black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QC-HZ018





We are approaching the end with this other Asus ROG, in this case the Zephyrus variant: smaller and more compact equipment, easy to transport and ultra-portable. Without giving up hardware to play everything: RTX 3050, Ryzen 7 5800HS, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD. The screen in this case goes down to 14 “but maintaining 144 Hz and Full HD resolution. Which translates into greater sharpness. At 1,049 euros.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QC-HZ018 – 14″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 5800HS, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 4GB, Without Operating System) Eclipse Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713IC-HX011





From 14 to 17.3 inches, with this equipment that brings us much closer to the experience we get from a desktop PC. For 1,099 euros we can get this Asus ROG laptop with RTX 3050, Ryzen 7 4800H, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD. Its screen, as we say, is 17.3″ with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713IC-HX011 – 17.3″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 4GB, Without Operating System) Eclipse Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Asus ROG G713IE-HX011





Finally, and as an alternative to this 17.3-inch Asus ROG, we put an end with this version that ups the ante to an RTX 3050 Ti but with similar components. If we want a plus of graphic power, for 1,199 euros this equipment is a good purchase option as it incorporates a Ryzen 7 4800H, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD and said 17.3″ screen, Full HD and 144 Hz.