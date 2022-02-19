which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

The most interesting releases keep coming to the video game market. But the passion for retro titles, those that marked our childhood and adolescence in endless afternoons in arcades, it is not overshadowed by more technical advances, new games and improvements that the sector gives.

To unleash our love for retro, we have a thousand and one ways at our fingertips. The most interesting of them is to replay those mythical titles that we refer to through emulators, arcade machines, and retro consoles of all kinds. But if this is not enough for us and we want to continue delving into the history of pioneering video games and consoles in the industry, We have all kinds of products available: decoration, audiovisual products and books, among many others..

Precisely the latter, the books that deal with themes of retro gamingthey are a great way to discover the curiosities, the creative processes, the history and, in short, many super interesting aspects of video games in their first years of life. And in the market we find a few titles that are indispensable on the shelf of every retro-loving gamer.

So if we are looking for new volumes with which to expand our private library, we need to make an original gift to an acquaintance. gamer or we simply want to know more about those crucial years in the video game industry such as the 80s, 90s and 2000s, Below we review some essential works with which to feed our nostalgia. We go with them!

Cyberpunk 2077 – The best Easter Eggs

Literature and retro video games: recommended books

8 bit crime





Within the works on retro video games there is room for all kinds of genres, and of course also fiction. For 10.87 euros we have this example, 8 bit crime, a novel that in addition to talking about this type of game, does not seem to leave anything out of the way: mystery, humor, action and adventure.

8-Bit Crime: Volume 1 (Aaron Retro)

Retro Gaming: A journey through the history of video games





At a slightly higher price of 17.05 euros, we find Retro Gaming: A journey through the history of video gamesan essay that reviews the history of video games from the beginning, with what we know today as retro video games. From Atari to Sega, through Nintendo, Sony and other giants in the sectorthis work talks about the best known proper names in the history of this industry.

Retro Gaming: A journey through the history of video games: From Atari to Zelda

The generation that changed the history of the video game





The generation that changed the history of the video gamefor 17.10 euros, focuses on the 90s. These years marked the future of the video game sector, and It was then that they established themselves in a hitherto minority market that would go on to become one of the main ones in terms of entertainment.as is currently the case.

The generation that changed the history of the video game (Video games)

Eight Carats: A history of the Golden Age of Spanish software (1983 – 1986)





Our country has a lot to say when it comes to video game development. But it was in the early years of the 1980s that he played a fundamental role in the industry. Eight Carats: A history of the Golden Age of Spanish software (1983 – 1986) focuses on it, and takes a look back at that time when we spent entire afternoons having fun in arcades. It has a price of 18.72 euros.

Eight Carats: A history of the Golden Age of Spanish software (1983 – 1986)

Insert Coin – Video Game Masterpieces





Since they saw the light more than 30 years ago, there are many titles that have made the video game industry grow, and keeping only a few is not an easy task. Insert Coin – Video Game Masterpieces try it, and takes a look at some of the best video games in history, with a personal approach to them. It does so at a price of 19.95 euros.

Insert Coin – Video Game Masterpieces

ZX Spectrum: A Visual Tour





We continue with ZX Spectrum: A Visual Tour, at a price of 20.80 euros. An essay that focuses on the mythical Spectrum, one of the best-known consoles in the history of video games, as well as in almost 100 video games between the launch of said console and today.

ZX Spectrum: A Visual Tour (Essay)

The golden decade of retro video games





As we said above, the 80s and 90s were the boom years of what we know today as retro video games. The golden decade of retro video gamesat a price of 23.70 euros, reviews the 1980s with events such as the arrival of the first Game & Watch, the struggle between Nintendo and Sega and the launch of some of the best-known titles.

Golden decade of retro video games (Dolmen Games)

Arcade Classics Collection: The arcade machines of your childhood





Retro video games cannot be understood without the arcade machines in which we could play them years ago (and where we can continue to do so through relaunches and new models). Arcade Classics Collection: The arcade machines of your childhood focuses on them in the machines that filled the halls of the arcades. And it has a price of 23.70 euros.

ARCADE CLASSICS COLLECTION: The arcade machines of your childhood

The decade of the revolution in video games





Finally, as a sequel to the previous one The golden decade of retro video gameshave The decade of the revolution in video games, for 23.70 euros. this other volume leaves the 80s behind to focus on the 90s, a time when many companies were established and some of the most important games in history were launched. It has a prologue by Santiago Segura and has very good ratings.

1990-2000 THE DECADE OF THE REVOLUTION IN VIDEO GAMES

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy fast free shipping, priority accessory to offers, services like Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.