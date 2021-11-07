which ones change and which ones disappear

The bonus policy will not cease but will be rethought. From subsidies for the birth rate to those for construction: what has changed since January.

Although, on balance, the Draghi government’s policy towards bonuses was less rigid than expected, 2022 could bring some news in this sense too. It is not said, in fact, that all the concessions arranged in the current year to buffer the Covid emergency are also restored with the upcoming Maneuver. At least not in the original settings. For example, the permanent institution of the Single Allowance will accrue various bonuses provided for the family. Others, on the other hand, will simply expire on December 31, with no certainty of an extension.

Many of the concessions in question are those that do not require the ISEE requirement. In the sense that will not be paid on the basis of income declared but simply by request or other requirements or until resources are exhausted. These include the Furniture and Appliances Bonus but also others provided to facilitate certain expenses, daily and otherwise. For the moment there is no news about an extension for some while others, as mentioned, will change their appearance.

Bonuses without Isee: which ones have changed since January

The single check could therefore represent a good opportunity, because it will group together some of the most important benefits provided for the family. For example, the mother bonus tomorrow 2021 is among those expiring at the end of 2021. And it will not be confirmed next year with very high probabilities, in the same way as the Nursery Bonus and the Baby Bonus. This is because the universal single allowance, designed for children up to 21 years of age, will group the cards in a single file, standardizing all the concessions arranged for birth and parenthood, including allowances for the family unit (Anf). In essence, it will not be a question of lost benefits but simply rethought and channeled into a single allocation of resources.

The situation is different for other concessions, such as the Furniture and Appliances Bonus. In this case, the confirmation for 2022 is there but with a rather concrete recomposition. It will go from the maximum of 16 thousand euros foreseen in 2021 to 5 thousand in 2022. A reduction in resources foreseen in the Maneuver alongside the extension of the building bonuses. More or less the same, in fact, it will happen with the Facade Bonus: ok to the extension in 2022 but with a tax deduction granted that will drop to 60% from the 90% expected to date to cover costs. A reduction in overall resources, with a view to redirection designed to ensure a more equitable distribution. We’ll see.