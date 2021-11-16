Which opponents can Italy meet in the playoffs to go to the World Cup in Qatar

Italy from seed to the playoffs to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Here are possible opponents of the Azzurri and regulations, on November 26th draw in Zurich.

The victory of Switzerland (4-0) against Bulgaria and the 0-0 draw in Northern Ireland condemn Italy to the playoffs to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Yakin’s team passes as before Group C. Roberto Mancini’s national team needed at least to win with a two-goal difference, benefiting from the better goal difference compared to the Swiss but neither the trident deployed at the beginning nor the changes made by the coach were enough to find the way to the goal.

Not a good performance for the Azzurri, visibly not very serene in light of the stakes and the very strong pressure for the need to make full loot at all costs. A performance that was affected by the mistake from the spot committed by Jorginho in the Olimpico match, an episode that – combined with that of the first leg committed by the Chelsea midfielder himself – weighed like a boulder on Italy’s hopes.

Who will be the Azzurri’s opponent in the playoffs? The 10 runners-up and the top two teams of the unqualified Nations League play the last three places to go to the World Cup. The certainty is that al draw for pairings to be held on November 26 next to Zurich Italy is seeded, an important factor because it allows her in the first round (in the semifinals) to avoid a very uncomfortable opponent like Portugal, Sweden, Russia, Poland.

Italy at the World Cup first in the group, now it’s a puzzle: what it takes to avoid the playoffs

Yeah but who can meet the national team? Let’s see what happens based on the regulation as a result of which the first 6 runners-up in order of points won are seeded; the other 4, plus the 2 best from the unqualified Nations League at the end of the groups, are included among the unseeded.

To establish the ranking of the best runners-up, the points scored in the top 5 of each group are counted (given that some groups are of 6 and the teams “lose” the points obtained with the last one in the standings). In this case the situation is the following even if to have a definitive and more precise picture it is necessary to wait for the races of the last day of the other groups:

seeded – Portugal 17 pt, Scotland 17 pt, Italy 16 pt, Russia 16 pt, Sweden 15 pt, one between Poland And Wales 14 pt.

unseeded – one of Poland And Wales are added to the qualified North Macedonia 12 pt, Turkey or Norway 12 pt (they both still have a race to play, with the same one Holland which is not arithmetically first with certainty), Finland 11 pt o Ukraine 9 pt (one match to be played) in addition to the 2 national teams from the Nations League which are currently Austria And Czech Republic or Wales (between the latter two, in fact, the one that will not pass to the playoffs as second in the group will be considered).

Thrilling playoffs, the rules. The 12 national teams qualified for the playoffs will be divided into 3 mini tournaments of 4. Each group will include 2 seeded and 2 unseeded who will face each other in semifinals (in the home of the seeded). The winners of the two semifinals will compete in the final (venue to be defined by drawing lots) to determine the winner of the group that will go to the World Cup. All matches – both the semi-finals on 24/25 March and the finals on 28/29 March – they will be played in a dry race: in the event of a tie at 90 °, extra time will be played and eventually there will be penalties. At the end of the course, the 3 initial groups of 4 teams will result in the last 3 European national teams qualified for the World Cup.