Which partner did Tom Holland fall in love with in Billy Elliot?

Tom Holland It does not stop succeeding in the cinematographic world. Since he joined the Marvel Universe and put himself in the shoes of Spider-Man, the actor conquered viewers around the world.

Although he had previously shown the great talent he has for acting, it was thanks to the superhero that he reached the peak of fame. Since then, the public has had the opportunity to learn about him and his career.

One of his most surprising works was the musical of billy elliot. The famous film hit the London stages and the actor had the privilege of putting himself in the shoes of the main character. Thus he showed that in addition to acting he also knows how to dance.

Holland in Billy Elliot

Who was Tom Holland’s love in Billy Elliot?

When I was only nine years old, Tom Holland She was in dance class when a choreographer was surprised by her skills and incredible talent. In this way, she invited him to be part of the musical production of billy elliot at the Victoria Palace in London. Until he was 12 years old, the British interpreter was in charge of impersonating Billy and telling us his story.

Despite the fact that his work received good reviews and was acclaimed by the public, the new Spider-Man suffered bullying from other young people his own age. In an interview, he stated that he was teased for being “too girly.” However, dancing has always been a part of his life and continues to be one of his greatest passions. His fans have seen him dance in different videos, and he always remembers his passing through billy elliot with lots of love.

In addition to marking his acting debut on stage, this musical made Tom Holland fell in love for the first time. According to her own words, she was very attracted to a fellow cast member. Although the young woman had no interest in him, Tom dared to steal a kiss from her. In an interview he recalled this episode with laughter and assured that “it was three magical seconds”. Currently, his great love is Zendaya.

The truth is that it is not known who was the girl who fell in love with the actor. So far, the identity of the young woman remains a complete mystery and fans have not yet figured it out. Can you imagine who it could be?

