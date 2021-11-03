Which plants, trees and vines need to be pruned in November?

November is the time for winter pruning. Let’s find out which plants, trees and bushes are to be pruned this month

Many garden plants benefit from pruning, but it is important to do it at the right time of the year, as each plant needs to be pruned in a certain season. There winter pruning, for example, it is carried out starting from November when the plants are dormant.

The purpose of winter pruning is to encourage vigor so that trees and plants are productive, and shrubs don’t outgrow their space. This is the time to prune the roses, remodel the bushes and fruit trees; once the leaves have fallen, it is easy to see the structure of a plant and, consequently, proceed with pruning. While the plants are dormant, it is also a good time to do renovation pruning, to revive them so they can grow large. Pruning in the winter can also help control or prevent the spread of specific diseases.

Let’s find out which plants, trees and bushes are to be pruned in November. (Read also: Which plants, trees, herbs or climbing plants need to be pruned in October?)

Screws

The screws they are woody and deciduous plants, which exude sap or “bleed” when pruned. If the cut stems bleed, they can weaken the plant, so it’s important to prune them in mid-winter, when they are deeply dormant. Other plants that bleed when pruned include maple, birch, and figs.

In some areas of Italy where the climate is quite harsh as early as November, the vines can be pruned easily; while, in other locations in the South it is good to prune in December or January, cutting to a main “cane”, or arm, which is attached vertically along the support wires.

Raspberries

The raspberry plants they are to be pruned starting from late autumn until winter. To proceed, cut all the canes of raspberries up to 5 cm from the ground every year from November to the end of the cold season. This process encourages the growth of fresh new stems that will bear fruit next fall.

Wisteria

The wisteria it should be pruned twice a year, in November / December and again in summer, to keep it in check and favor flowering. In winter, prune all side shoots to three or four buds. Then, after summer flowering, reduce all shoots to 30cm. (Read also: Wisteria: the legend of flowering (and the meaning)

Fruit bushes

THE fruit bushes, such as blueberries, black currants, gooseberries, and red currants, should be pruned in November. As a general rule, a few old branches should be removed each year, creating a calyx shape and leaving young, healthy branches that will produce large yields for years to come.

Rose

THE rose bushes they should be pruned from November to promote healthy growth, flowering shoots and abundant blooms in summer. Many types of roses can be pruned in the winter, including floribunda, shrub roses, and climbing roses. Climbing roses should be pruned at the end of summer, but they can also be renewed starting from November; as a general rule it is necessary to cut more thin and weak stems, and those less large and vigorous. Try to leave plants 15cm to 45cm tall, depending on the original size of the plant and your preferences.

Apple and pear trees

Apple and pear trees should be pruned from November to mid-March to favor fruiting. Pruning will help encourage a good harvest by channeling the energy into the remaining buds. Try to create a wine glass shape, with equidistant branches rising from the trunk in a circle. Cut off the shoots at the base and remove any dead, diseased or crossed branches. Do not prune stone fruits, such as cherries or plums, during this period and throughout the winter as they risk becoming infected with fungal disease called silver leaf; instead, prune them at the beginning or in the middle of summer. (Read also: Diseases of aromatic plants: how to recognize and eradicate pests, fungi and molds affecting your herbs)

Ornamental trees

Some should be pruned from November to March ornamental trees, such as hornbeam, field maple, Japanese maple and plane tree, to name a few. Remove smaller branches from ornamental trees to create a clean, bare stem at least 90-120cm tall, then remove any branches that impede access or block mowing, and proceed with thinning instead of trimming the entire canopy.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Could it be interesting for you: