Which PLD leaders did Hipólito Mejía meet with?

Although the details have not been disclosed and he has remained low profile, former President Hipólito Mejía recently held a meeting with leaders of the opposition Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and communication actors.

According to photographs shared through social networks by the PLD deputy Victor Manuel Fadul and the former reformist leader Claudio de los Santos, it was a meeting of “friends”.

The meeting would have been held on May 1, between Mejía and the PLD leaders and former ministers: Francis Xavier Garciaof Tourism; Monchi FadulInterior and Police; Ruben Paulino Semof Defense, as well as the deputy Víctor Manuel Fadul, the strategist Jorge Lenderborg and the communicator Danny Alcántara, among others.

He spoke about the meeting this Monday Danilo Diazmember of the Political Committee of the PLDwho ruled out any rapprochement with the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

He attributed to rumors that try to have an internal impact on the PLDthe alleged rapprochement with the PRM.

It has been speculated about the meeting that it is an alleged negotiation in search of supposed support from the PLDto the constitutional reform proposed by the government of PRM in exchange for enabling Danilo Medina.

“These are rumors that try to have a negative impact on the party, but the first one who opposes that part is President Medina, who is not interested in a new term because he understands that two terms are enough and he does not have aspirations on his agenda.”Díaz specified in the Matinal 5 program, according to a press release from the party.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/09/group-of-people-posing-in-front-of-a-wall-50a19410.jpg Hipólito Mejía, together with Monchi Fadul and his sons, Deputy Víctor Manuel Fadul and José David Fadul. (EXTERNAL SOURCE.)

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/09/un-group-of-people-posing-for-a-photo-61f1579a.jpg Mejía together with Monchi Fadul and Francisco Jarvier García. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/09/un-group-of-people-seated-at-the-table-eating-c652ab00.jpg Journalist Danny Alcántara, Francisco Javier García and former President Hipólito Mejía. (EXTERNAL SOURCE.)