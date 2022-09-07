Which Premier League players will perform at the World Cup?

The World Cup in Qatar is fast approaching. Several players who play in the Premier League are preparing to play it. But who are those who will succeed in making great performances with their national team? Overview.

The World Cup in Qatar is in less than three months. SportyTrader will be there to give you all the statistics you need to follow the competition in the best conditions. And to compare the 2022 World Cup odds for those who want to try their luck. A competition in which the 10 players below should shine. Although this list is not exhaustive.

Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old – Portugal – Manchester United)

It will probably be with Portugal the last major international competition for Cristiano Ronaldo. The star who for the moment is frustrated with his playing time with Manchester United could arrive in full form in Qatar. Lifting the World Cup after winning Euro 2016 with the Lusitanian selection would be a very nice farewell gift for the six-time Ballon d’Or.

Harry Kane (30 years old – England – Tottenham)

After missing the opportunity to win his first title with England at Euro 2020 (unfortunate finalist against Italy), Harry Kane and all of England are eagerly awaiting the World Cup in Qatar to recover. The Three Lions, carried by the Tottenham striker, will be one of the favorites of the competition. Top scorer of the last edition in Russia, the Spurs striker will be keen to confirm that he is one of the greatest strikers in the history of English football like Gary Lineker.

Kevin De Bruyne (31 years old – Belgium – Manchester City)

Belgium, third at the last World Cup, still dreams of going all the way. To achieve this, the Red Devils will once again rely on Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City star, who started his season well in the colors of the Citizens, will have to take up the torch abandoned by Romelu Lukaku, who has returned to the ranks after his missed stint at Chelsea.

Virgil Van Dijk (31 years old – Netherlands – Liverpool)

Despite failing with Liverpool in the Champions League final and Premier League last season, Virgil Van Dijk is still considered one of the best defenders in the world. It will be one of the centerpieces of the Netherlands which is still in search of its glorious past.

Antony (22 years old – Brazil – Manchester United)

His transfer from Ajax Amsterdam to Manchester United must take him to a new level. Who will benefit in Brazil, him the young international who already has two goals in 9 selections. Anthony could be one of the great revelations of this Qatari world if the auriverde selection shines under the blazing sun of the small gas state.

Bernardo Silva (28 years old – Portugal – Manchester City)

Another Portuguese Premier League star, Bernardo Silva will most likely be one of Portugal’s key elements at this 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, he can form a formidable attacking trio. He will certainly be one of the stars of this competition which is fast approaching.

Darwin Nunez (23 years old – Liverpool – Uruguay)

Landed in Liverpool from Benfica Lisbon where he piled up the goals, Darwin Nunez is having a difficult start to the season, like his team. But the Uruguayan striker who will play his first major international competition will be eagerly awaited and watched. The opportunity for him to silence the skeptics on his true level. As long as it still exists.

Phil Foden (22 years old – England – Manchester City)

Stamped the most expensive player in the world according to the Football Observatory of the Neuchâtel Sports Study Center (CIES), which values ​​him at 190 million euros, Phil Foden will have to confirm in Qatar his beautiful Euro 2020 made with England. It will most likely be one of the important pieces of Gareth Southgate who, it is true, is spoiled for choice. But the young Citizens player must take the opportunity to turn a corner and prove that he has the stuff of the greatest.

Gabriel Jesus (25 years old – Brazil – Arsenal)

Moved from Manchester City to Arsenal to benefit from more playing time, Gabriel Jesus seems to have won his bet. At 25, he has no more time to waste. The Brazilian international is having a blast in this young Gunners team which plays for him. He should arrive in Qatar full of confidence and the Brazilian coach would be well advised to put him in the best possible condition; History to take advantage of all the qualities of the carioca attacker who should be one of the attractions of the world competition.

Christian Eriksen (30 years old – Denmark – Manchester United)

Two years after seeing him collapse on the lawns of Euro 2020 after a cardiac arrest, Christian Eriksen will also be eagerly awaited at the World Cup in Qatar. Especially since the Danish midfielder has regained all his feelings in Brentford then since the start of the season under the colors of Manchester United. His return to the highest level will have a sentimental side to his story…