Which presidents and world leaders will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
(CNN Spanish) — Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be one of the most high-profile diplomatic events in modern history with more than 500 dignitaries in attendance from around the world, including presidents and world leaders, as well as public figures and royals from Europe and foreign.
Although an official list of guests has not yet been published, invitations have been sent to all the countries with which the United Kingdom has diplomatic relations and presidents and world leaders are expected to arrive in London to pay their condolences and respects to the monarch. with the longest reign in history.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has launched a protocol of 10 days of mourning that will culminate with the great state funeral this Monday, September 19, in Westminster Abbey, according to the protocol designed by the queen herself.
These are the presidents and world leaders expected to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, according to Reuters:
Presidents and world leaders who will attend the queen’s funeral
Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and First Lady of the United States
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
Emmanuel Macron, President of France
Liz Truss, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
Katalin Novak, President of Hungary
Charles Michel, President of the European Council
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia
Gypsies Nauseda, President of Lithuania
Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey
Droupadi Murmu, President of India
Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico
Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea
Egils Levits, President of Latvia
Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize
Susan Dougan, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
European and foreign royalty
King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia
The emeritus kings of Spain, Juan Carlos I and Sofía
Naruhito and Masako, Emperor and Empress of Japan
King William and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
King Abdullah II of Jordan
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
Following the funeral, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her parents, sister Princess Margaret and husband Prince Philip are also buried.
With information from Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Max Foster, Luke McGee, and Toyin Owoseje