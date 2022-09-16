Which presidents and world leaders will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Authorities alert to crowds in London 1:42

(CNN Spanish) — Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be one of the most high-profile diplomatic events in modern history with more than 500 dignitaries in attendance from around the world, including presidents and world leaders, as well as public figures and royals from Europe and foreign.

Although an official list of guests has not yet been published, invitations have been sent to all the countries with which the United Kingdom has diplomatic relations and presidents and world leaders are expected to arrive in London to pay their condolences and respects to the monarch. with the longest reign in history.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has launched a protocol of 10 days of mourning that will culminate with the great state funeral this Monday, September 19, in Westminster Abbey, according to the protocol designed by the queen herself.

These are the presidents and world leaders expected to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, according to Reuters:

Presidents and world leaders who will attend the queen's funeral

Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and First Lady of the United States

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Liz Truss, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

Katalin Novak, President of Hungary

Charles Michel, President of the European Council

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

Gypsies Nauseda, President of Lithuania

Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey

Droupadi Murmu, President of India

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico

Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea

Egils Levits, President of Latvia

Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

Susan Dougan, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

European and foreign royalty

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia

The emeritus kings of Spain, Juan Carlos I and Sofía

Naruhito and Masako, Emperor and Empress of Japan

King William and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

King Abdullah II of Jordan

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

Following the funeral, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her parents, sister Princess Margaret and husband Prince Philip are also buried.

With information from Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Max Foster, Luke McGee, and Toyin Owoseje