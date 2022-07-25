Which PSG eleven to face Gamba Osaka?

the Japan Tour 2022 from PSG is coming to an end soon. Present at Osaka since this Sunday, the Parisians will play their final pre-season friendly match this Monday (12 p.m. on bein Sports) facing Gamba Osaka before returning to Paris to better prepare the Champions Trophy facing FC Nantes (July 31). And for this last preparation match in a Panasonic Stadium should be sold out with nearly 39,700 spectators, Christophe Galtier should continue with its 3-4-1-2 scheme and could field a team close to that which will start against Nantes at the end of the week.

A Messi-Neymar-Kalimuendo trio in attack?

According The Parisian and RMC Sportsthe French coach should choose the same composition as that against the Kawasaki Frontal (2-1), with one exception. Thereby, Gigio Donnarumma will start in goal and be protected by a three-man defense Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe. Piston roles will be occupied by Ashraf Hakimi to the right and Nuno Mendes to the left. Whether Vitinha is announced holder, a doubt remains on the name of his friend in the midfield. After playing his first pre-season game this Saturday against the Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0), Marco Verratti might be too fair to chain 48 hours later and might as well see Idrissa Gueye to be associated with the Portuguese milieu. On his side, Leandro Paredes has resumed training but is not yet fit.

Author of two goals during this summer tour, Arnaud Kalimuendo could be rewarded for his fine performances. Indeed, the Tweety from PSG is announced to start in attack alongside Lionel Messi – in position number 10 – and Neymar Jr. Suspended for the first official game of the season, Kylian Mbappe could start on the bench.