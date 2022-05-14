Which PSG eleven to face Montpellier?

This Saturday evening (9 p.m. on Prime Video), the PSG will face the Montpellier Herault – to Mosson Stadium – for his last trip of the season, as part of the 37th day of Ligue 1. Champion of France since April 23, the capital club will want to end its series of three consecutive draws (RC Lens, RC Strasbourg and Troyes). In front, the MHSC will aim to finish on a high note for their final home game. And for this meeting against the Héraultais, the PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, will be deprived of some elements. In effect, Abdou Diallo (reprise), Leandro Paredes (individual training), Julian Draxler (reathletization) and Mauro Icardi (reathletization) are forfeited while Presnel Kimpembe and Neymar Jr are suspended.

Ramos in the eleven, Di Maria who continues

For this match against MHSCthe Argentine coach should opt for Gigio Donnarumma in the goals, according to The Parisian. The defense should consist of Marquinhos and Sergio Ramosin the absence of Presnel Kimpembe. The sides could be occupied by Ashraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. In the middle of the field, Marco Verratti and Danilo Pereira are expected to start. A doubt remains for the place of the third midfielder between Idrissa Gueye and Georginio Wijnaldum. With the suspension of Neymar Jr, Angel Di Maria should chain a second tenure alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

On his side, The Team opt for a 3-4-3 scheme with a hinge Kehrer-Marquinhos-Ramos. Piston roles could be filled by Ashraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes with a double pivot Verratti-Danilo. In attack, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe should be associated.