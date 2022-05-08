Which PSG eleven to face Troyes?

After more than a week of waiting, the PSG find her League 1 this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m. on Prime Video), on the occasion of the 36th day of the championship. On this occasion, the Parisians receive a team of Troyes, 14th in the championship, which will have the ambition to approach its retention in the elite of French football. And for this meeting, Mauricio Pochettino will be deprived of three players: Leandro Paredes (pubalgia), Julian Draxler (reathletization) and Mauro Icardi (quadriceps). Added to this is the uncertainty around the case Lionel Messi following paracostal pain.

The system of three renewed?

For this match against Estacthe coach of PSG could again use a three-man system from the kick-off, as in previous matches. Thereby, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe should be associated. Gigio Donnarumma is tipped to start for the Rouge & Bleu goal. On their side, Ashraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes could occupy the roles of piston. Yes Marco Verratti should follow up in midfield, he could be accompanied by Danilo Pereira Where Idrissa Gueye. Top scorer (24) and assist (15) in the championship, Kylian Mbappe will aim to improve its statistics and can count on the help of Neymar Jr. Finally, depending on the state of form of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria could be lined up in the attacking trio alongside the Brazilian and the Frenchman.