Which Regions are likely to go into the yellow zone with tomorrow’s ISS monitoring

Tomorrow’s monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health will decide on any passages in the yellow zone for the Regions. With today’s data, however, it seems unlikely that there will be any changes. Several Regions are close to the yellow zone for at least two out of three parameters, but if the incidence has returned to rise quickly, the situation in hospitals is still under control.

The epidemiological data of Covid start to grow again, especially the incidence, and for Italy the reappearance danger of the yellow zone. The monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health of tomorrow will clarify which Regions are really in danger of leaving the white zone, but it is already possible to get an idea by looking at the data of last week and the trend in hospital occupancy thanks to the updated percentages. daily from Agenas. To pass into the yellow zone, it is necessary to exceed 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants – and already seven days ago practically all the Regions were beyond this limit – but also the threshold of 10% of beds occupied in intensive care and 15% in the medical area. Tomorrow’s monitoring, barring surprises, should confirm all of Italy in the white zone. But some Regions are getting closer and closer to the threshold of the yellow zone.

Intensive care and hospitalization in the medical area, the data Region by Region

Assuming that the incidence is over 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in most Regions, and that does not seem to be decreasing compared to last week, to understand who is seriously at risk of the yellow zone, it is necessary to look at Agenas data on hospital admissions. medical area and intensive care. This is the situation updated to date:

Abruzzo: 3% intensive therapy, 5% medical area

Basilicata: 0% intensive care, 7% medical area

Calabria: 5% intensive care, 10% medical area

Campania: 3% intensive care, 7% medical area

Emilia Romagna: 4% intensive care, 4% medical area

Friuli Venezia Giulia: 9% intensive care, 8% medical area

Lazio: 6% intensive care, 7% medical area

Liguria: 5% intensive care, 5% medical area

Lombardy: 3% intensive care, 5% medical area

Marche: 10% intensive care, 6% medical area

Molise: 3% intensive therapy, 3% medical area

Autonomous Province of Bolzano: 3% intensive care, 12% medical area

Autonomous Province of Trento: 2% intensive care, 5% medical area

Piedmont: 3% intensive care, 4% medical area

Puglia: 4% intensive care, 5% medical area

Sardinia: 3% intensive care, 2% medical area

Sicily: 4% intensive care, 8% medical area

Tuscany: 5% intensive therapy, 5% medical area

Umbria: 8% intensive care, 6% medical area

Valle d’Aosta: 0% intensive therapy, 4% medical area

Veneto: 4% intensive care, 3% medical area

The Regions closest to the yellow zone according to the ISS indicators

Given today’s data, it is practically impossible that there will be passages in the yellow zone tomorrow, but in various regions the hospital indicators are close to the thresholds. Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche and Umbria have a high level of intensive care occupation – 9%, 10% and 8% respectively – and the limit set for not passing into the yellow zone is 10%. While in the medical area Calabria is at 10% and the Province of Bolzano at 12%, and here the threshold not to be exceeded is 15%. To pass into the yellow zone, however, it is necessary to pass all three values ​​of the indicators at the same time. So far the only Region to have finished in yellow since the criteria were revised is Sicily, today in a white area like the rest of Italy.