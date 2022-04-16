Which star will enter the Grévin museum in Paris: Zendaya or Dwayne Johnson?

News Paris See my news

The Grévin Museum will welcome a new international star to its ranks (©MAM / news Paris)

It is done ! the Grevin Museum in Paris, which celebrates its 140th anniversary this year, organized a vote in early April entitled “Grévin Awards”, to allow everyone to choose the international star who will soon have his wax double and will thus join Cyril Lignac, Kylian Mbappé, Emmanuel Macron, among others. , Nicolas Sarkozy or… Sophie la girafe. Voters have delivered their verdict.

Voters had the choice between several actors and singers: Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o, Margot Robbie and Chris Pratt. The whimsical billionaire, boss of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, is also in the game.

Dwayne Johnson and Zendaya could seem favorites in this competition. And it was finally the actor, former wrestler, Dwayne Johnson who won. It will therefore soon enter the famous wax museum.

