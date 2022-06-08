Which stars inspire us to play sports?

To which well-known models do Internet users turn when looking for physical exercises to do? Actors seem to inspire them far more than professional athletes, according to a recent ranking. And particularly actors specializing in action films or those who play a superhero on screen.

Dwayne Johnson’s abs, Chris Hemsworth’s arms and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s back. The stars are a source of inspiration to motivate us to play sports. And especially the actors. A ranking* published by the PureGym site ranks the personalities who refer us the most for our training sessions.

Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill

In this game it is Chris Hemsworththe interpreter of Thor in the films of the Marvel franchise, which tops the ranking, accumulating an average of 12,360 searches per month on Google around the world.

In second place, we find the action film actor Dwayne Johnsonnicknamed The Rock, with 12,270 searches.

Henry Cavillaka Superman on the big screen, has 10,040 monthly searches.

Kendall Jenner and the Kardashians

The first woman in the ranking is Kendall Jenner, with 8420 searches. The model is ahead of her no less famous sisters, starting with Kim Kardashian12th in this ranking with 3110 searches. Khloé Kardashian is 15th with 3010 searches while Kylie Jenner is 24th (2470 searches).

At 74, Arnold Schwarzenegger stands out as a source of inspiration. Fifth in this ranking with 8420 searches, the former bodybuilder is ahead Chris Evans, Michael B.Jordan and Jason Statham. The former governor of California is even the most inspiring personality for dedicated chest and back workouts.

To note that high-level athletes are conspicuously absent from this list. American football player Aaron Donald figure in ninth place while the football star Cristiano Ronaldo (13th) has as many searches as actress Brie Larson. The basketball player LeBron James comes in 24th place.

*Methodology: Search data was extracted from Google Keyword Planner global data for the last 12 months (March 2021 – March 2022) for the following search terms: [nom de la célébrité] + training [nom de la célébrité] + exercise [nom de la célébrité] + arms [nom de la célébrité] + legs [nom de la célébrité] + chest [nom de la célébrité] + back [nom de la célébrité] + buttocks.