Which stars inspire us to play sports?

(ETX Daily Up) – Which well-known models do Internet users turn to when looking for physical exercises to do? Actors seem to inspire them far more than professional athletes, according to a recent ranking. And particularly actors specializing in action films or those who play a superhero on screen.

Dwayne Johnson’s abs, Chris Hemsworth’s arms and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s back. The stars are a source of inspiration to motivate us to play sports. And especially the actors. A ranking* published by the PureGym site ranks the personalities who refer us the most for our training sessions.

In this game, Chris Hemsworth, the interpreter of Thor in the films of the Marvel franchise, tops the ranking, accumulating an average of 12,360 searches per month on Google around the world. In second place is action movie actor Dwayne Johnson, nicknamed The Rock, with 12,270 searches. Henry Cavill, aka Superman on the big screen, totals 10,040 monthly searches.

The first woman in the ranking is Kendall Jenner, with 8,420 searches. The model is ahead of her no less famous sisters, starting with Kim Kardashian, 12th in this ranking with 3,110 searches. Khloe Kardashian is 15th with 3,010 searches while Kylie Jenner is 24th (2,470 searches).

At 74, Arnold Schwarzenegger stands out as a source of inspiration. Fifth in this ranking with 8,420 searches, the former bodybuilder is ahead of Chris Evans, Michael B Jordan and Jason Statham. The former governor of California is even the most inspiring personality for dedicated chest and back workouts.

It should be noted that high-level athletes are the main absentees from this list. American football player Aaron Donald is in ninth place, while football star Cristiano Ronaldo (13th) has as many searches as actress Brie Larson. Basketball player LeBron James comes in at 24th place.

*Methodology: Search data was extracted from Google Keyword Planner’s global data for the last 12 months (March 2021 – March 2022) for the following search terms: [nom de la célébrité] + training[nom de la célébrité] + exercise[nom de la célébrité] + arms[nom de la célébrité] + legs[nom de la célébrité] + chest[nom de la célébrité] + back[nom de la célébrité] + glutes