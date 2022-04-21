which stars will be invited on May 2?

The edition of the Met Gala 2022 will take place soon. To wait until Monday, May 2, here is everything you need to know about this evening like no other.

Only a few more weeks before the2022 edition of the Met Gala. This evening, one of the most awaited in the fashion world, will take place on Monday, May 2 At New York. Meet on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to discover the flamboyant looks of the guests. Because if the previous theme had not been unanimous with the public, this year, it promises a good dose of glitter, glamor and exuberance. Entitled “Gilded Glamour, white tie” (“gilded” means “covered with gold” in English), it refers to theamerica’s golden agea period of extreme industrialization for the country stretching from 1870 to the beginning of the 20thth century.

This theme should give free rein to the creativity of the guests and ensure a maximum of spectacular dresses. On Twitter, the fashion director of New York Times, Vanessa Friedmanasserts that this year, “the gala will be very dressed“. An announcement that delights fans of the event, eager to discover Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian or even Zendaya in their evening outfits. Especially since to preside over the 2022 edition, it is the cream of Hollywood who was chosen: the couple of comedians Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds alongside actors Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

For two years, stars around the world have had to skip the Met Gala in May. Following the tradition, the event takes place on the first Monday of this month. Due to the coronavirus, the MetBall was completely canceled in 2020, then moved to Monday, September 13, 2021 the following year. To wait until that date, young fashion enthusiasts launched a look contest on social networks in May 2021. The goal: to democratize the Met Gala and make it an event in which everyone can participate. In 2022, back to normal since the Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 2.

What is the theme for the Met Gala 2022?

Each year, the theme of the Met Gala changes to match the exhibition it opens. the Met Gala 2020which did not take place, had as its theme About time: Fashion and durationthe Met Gala 2019 focused on aesthetics camp, the 2018 edition was called Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination while the Met Gala 2017 celebrated Rei Kawakubo, the founder of the Comme des Garçons brand. In 2021, the Met Gala had American fashion as its theme and was exactly called American Independence. It preceded the opening of the exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion which began on September 18, 2021, when the Costume Institute celebrates its 75th anniversary. The theme of the Met Gala 2022 will again put American creation in the spotlight since the event will be held just before the launch, on May 5, of the exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Its exact title? “Gilded Glamour”. You will take full eyes.

Who are the guests of the Met Gala 2022?

It is the tradition, the guest list of the Met Gala is never communicated and is discovered when the stars arrive on the red carpet. For the 2021 edition of the Met Ball, you had to count on Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Justin Bieber, Simon Biles, Alicia Keys, Lili Reinhart, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp… And if the stars had mainly bet on American designers (Raph Lauren, Prabal Gurung, Vera Wang, Coach, Rick Owens, Thom Browne, Christian Siriano, Tom Ford), it’s the French house Balenciaga which was one of the most represented on the red carpet. Demna Gvasalia, the label’s artistic director, has dressed Rihanna, Isabelle Huppert, Elliot Page, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Coel. Not to mention Kim Kardashian, dressed in a total black look that did not show the slightest centimeter of skin, since even her face was covered.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2014 Met Gala © Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/Abaca

Who are the presidents of the Met Gala 2022?

Karl Lagerfeld, Lady Gaga, Riccardo Tisci… The presidents of the Met Gala are always as prestigious as the guests who flock there. In 2021, American youth in all its diversity was honored because singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, tennis player Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman co-chaired the event. For the 2022 edition, the names of the co-presidents have just been revealed. They are the American actors Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, supported by Tom Ford, the president of the CFDA, the popess of vogue Anna Wintour and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri.

Stars from all over the world had an appointment at New York for the 2021 edition of the Met Gala September 13th. The dresscode for this very selective event? American Independencea theme that foreshadowed a succession of dresses created by designers made in USA or direct references to US history and culture. The actress Emily Ratajkowski, in a red Vera Wang dress or the singer Jennifer Lopez in a cowgirl Ralph Lauren played the game thoroughly. Kim Kardashian with her Balenciaga outfit which even covered her face (a reflection on anonymity?) was like atribute to the T-shirt, the flagship invention of ready-to-wear across the Atlantic.

But the queen of the event was unquestionably singer Billie Eilish. The one who has just released her second album was the co-hostess of the evening alongside Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman. The artist had chosenan Oscar de la Renta corset dress peach color whose neckline revealed the shoulders. With her platinum blonde curls and crimson lips, she evoked another American star, queen of the 50’s: Marilyn Monroe. Equipped with a 4.5 meter long train, this exceptional dress would have been the subject of a deal with the American brand. According to information from New York Timesthe 19-year-old would have agreed to wear this Oscar de la Renta piece on the red carpet on the condition that the label stop using fur in its future collections. Well done!

In 1946, with financial support from the fashion industry, the Museum of Costume Art merged with the Metropolitan Museum of Arts to become the Costume Institute. Two years later, the Costume Institute Benefit also known as the Met Gala, the inaugural meeting of the first bi-annual, then annual exhibition, is launched. The intention is clear: this supper in the heart of the museum is thought of as “party of the year”. It is certainly thanks to the contribution ofEleanor Lambert that he becomes. This ultra-powerful press secretary, nicknamed the Empress of Seventh Avenue, has a keen sense of fashion and communication. Her career bears witness to this: she founded the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 1962, New York Fashion Week and participated in the mythical Black and White Ball of Truman Capote in 1966. Her talent joins that of the great editor of the US Vogue Diana Vreelandin charge of the exceptional programming of the museum from 1972 until his death in 1989, to place the event in the center of attention and make it so coveted.

The Met Gala is part of Eleanor Lambert’s project to make the United States a benchmark in the fashion world. Little wonder, therefore, that it quickly became essential. In its wake, a succession of socialites influential people at the head of the committee, including Jackie Kennedy, or the socialite Patricia Buckley, participated in promoting the event. But it is only recently, since 1999 and the arrival of Anna Wintour at its head, that the gala has reached the scale it is known for. The editor-in-chief of US Vogue known for her ability to reconcile star popular system and fashion elitism has won her bet. For its prestige and its extraordinary media coverage, major brands and stars from all walks of life are fighting to get there. As a result, the major red carpet is the scene of the greatest sartorial extravaganzas, but also of the scandals of the stars (we remember the quarrel of the elevator between Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange in 2014). For security reasons, but certainly above all for confidentiality, since 2015, smartphones have been prohibited there. Which does not fail to arouse curiosity around the biggest evening of the year.

Unless you are the guest of a fashion brand or a designer, you have to pay. Behind the most popular party in the fashion industry is actually a great slot machine. In 2016, the New York Times unveiled the prices for attending the evening, with a ticket from $30,000 a seat to $275,000 a table. Thanks to these sums, the Met Gala is the main source of funding for the Costume Institute. It also generates tremendous traffic for the exposure it introduces. The exhibition China: Through the Looking Glass has, for example, accumulated more than 800,000 visitors. An institution in its own right, the evening was even the subject of a documentary film The First Monday in May by Andrew Rossi, released in 2016. All of this contributing to making fashion assimilate to a museum material, studied and preserved.

The Met Gala takes place every year at Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Those who have not had the opportunity to visit this museum have surely already seen it in one of the many audiovisual productions having Big Apple as theatre. It is on its steps, for example, that Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen feed almost exclusively on natural yoghurt and foment their little plots to be the queens of the Upper East Side in gossip girl.