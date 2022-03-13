Which states in Mexico ‘remove’ the face mask? See where the mask will no longer be mandatory and from when

ANDhe face masks seem to disappear from the faces of Mexicans. After the announcement of Nuevo León, Coahuila will say goodbye to this preventive measure in open spaces. Below we bring you all the information.

What states stop wearing face masks in open spaces?

So far the only two states that have done official that the use of face masks in open spaces is no longer mandatory are Nuevo León and Coahuila.

From when is this change in sanitary measures made?

In the case of New Lion The measure will come into force from this Sunday March 13; while in Coahuila did not specify the official date to eliminate the use of face masks outdoors, although these were the statements of the Secretary of Health of Coahuila, Roberto Bernal Gómez, this Friday.

“Already we can remove it (the mask) outdoors, in Coahuila, these days. AND indoors you still have to follow“said the official.

Why do you stop wearing a mask in free spaces in Coahuila and Nuevo León?

This measure It occurs after the drops in infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19added to the fact that both entities are already in green traffic light and they have a good number of inoculated people.

In closed places is it still mandatory?

Yes. In closed places the use of face masks is still in forceas well as preventive measures such as healthy distance and ventilation.

When will face masks be stopped in CDMX?

The head of Government of CDMX, claudia sheinbaumannounced that in the coming weeks it will be defined whether or not it is recommended to use the face mask in open spaces.

“I think in a few weeks. Let’s see if it continues to decrease, I think so, nothing indicates another condition internationallywe would already be considering it through the City Health Council,” he concluded.

What is the color of the COVID Traffic Light in your state?

The Covid traffic light in force from March 7 to 20, 2022 showed 31 states in green, while only 1 (Querétaro) in yellow. In addition, at a press conference, Hugo López-Gatell announced that 16 states presented consecutive days without deaths from Covid-19.

OTHER NEWS ON ÓMICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms due to the Omicron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Not yet 15 years old? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by Ómicron or any of its variants?

-Omicron in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant