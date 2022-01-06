which states provide for it – Corriere.it

from Claudio Del Frate

In Europe, the vaccination obligation has been adopted by Austria; Greece and the Czech Republic foresee it only for over 60s, Germany on standby. In the rest of the world, the law is only in force in five states

With the vaccination obligation foreseen for the over 50s, Italy joins a still small patrol of countries that have adopted this measure. Countries that range from Europe to South America to the remote atolls of the Pacific. On the other hand, the number of governments that have adopted this measure for particular categories of workers, such as those in healthcare, is wider.

In Europe the road was opened byAustria: Vienna has long announced that starting from February it will make the vaccine compulsory for all over 14s, with fines of up to 3,600 euros (every three months) for dodgers.

Instead, hurry up the times Greece, while binding a smaller audience of the population. In fact, the obligation will start already on January 16, but will only concern the over-60s. Fine of only 100 euros for tax evaders, the revenue will go directly to finance public health.

In March also the Czech Republic, where they will have to undergo immunization by law all over 60. In Russia, the obligation concerns only residents a St.Pietroburgo but only if elderly and suffering from chronic diseases

On the one who lives, on the other hand, there remains Germany. Both Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz said they were in favor of the measure but to date the decision has not been taken.

Outside of Europe I am 5 in all the governments that have introduced the vaccination obligation. The most striking case isIndonesia which has foreseen it for all its 273 million inhabitants. From large to small, the same measure was adopted by the government of Micronesia (just 115,000 inhabitants). The squad also includes the Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Ecuador where the vaccine concerns the over 18. Malaysia, on the other hand, provides it only for those over 60 years old.

Twenty-one countries (mainly concentrated in Europe) have adopted the vaccination obligation for civil servants – not just hospitals. Then there are special cases: the China, for example, requires it to construction workers, theAustralia for the mining sector.