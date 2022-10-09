Which states will issue stimulus checks in October? Dates, requirements, how to apply

During this month that has just begun, multiple direct payments will be issued as an economic stimulus check in the United States.

Residents in the various states will be able to face the current inflationary parameters with this help.

Remember, the rise in prices that the country has suffered in recent months has led to record inflationary levels not seen since 1980. For this reason and to relieve families, stimulus checks or tax refunds have been approved.

Which states will pay stimulus check in October?

In California, stimulus checks are already being received and the stage will end in January 2023. The state sends an aid of up to $1,050.00 USD as a Tax Refund for the Middle Class. You are still in time to request your payment, do not miss the opportunity.

In Illinois, various payments are made depending on the characteristics of the applicants. If you earned less than $200,000.00 USD in 2021, the refund will be $50.00 USD.

Meanwhile, for couples, with a joint declaration, and income less than $400,000.00 USD, the check will be for $100.00 USD. If you are a taxpayer you can earn up to $100.00 USD per dependent. In short, a family in Illinois with four dependents can get a maximum of $300.00 USD.

Indiana will send $200.00 USD in October to those who are eligible for the aid. Since last March, checks have been issued there under the same conditions.

In New York, checks of $270.00 USD will be received for each beneficiary. Direct help is for residents who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit. This applies to 2021 state tax returns.

In Virginia, tax refunds will be issued one time in mid-October. The payment will be $250.00 USD or $500.00 USD if a joint return was filed.

Other states continue to send checks, a process that began several months ago and will last until January 2023. In that case, there are Massachusetts, Colorado and South Carolina.