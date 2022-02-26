Which states will see the biggest increases in the price of gasoline: the gallon will reach $4

With the military crisis in Ukraine and a barrel of oil over $100in the coming weeks it is very likely that more states will see higher increases in the price of gasoline.

The movements of the international markets do not bring good news for American consumers who have seen, for several months, how the prices at the gasoline pumps they increase relentlessly for the pockets.

In which states is the price of gasoline rising?

The new ceiling that consumers are expected to pay will be $4 per gallon. These prices have been seen for a few weeks in Californiathe state with record average gasoline prices.

Californians are paying $4.77 for every gallon of gas, according to figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA). After the news of Russian military operation in Ukrainegasoline prices also broke the $4 barrier in Oregon and Hawaii.

Two factors marked the rhythm of gasoline prices this Thursday: the increase to more than $100 in the price of a barrel of Brent oil and a consequent rise of $0.14 or 5% in wholesale gas price.

These two phenomena moved, in principle, the prices in some states of the country.

“It is likely that the increase in wholesale gasoline prices transmitted to consumers at service pumps within days”, Considered Tom Kloza, global head of Energy Analysis at the Oil Price Information Service, in an interview with CNN.

A few cents from the $4 were the prices in the service stations in Washington and Nevadafor the purchase of regular gasoline.

According to the analysis of projections, Kloza considered that the states where the current average price of gasoline does not exceed $3.50 per galloncould break the ceiling of $4, even with the imbalances caused by the military crisis in Ukraine.

In this case, consumers in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Mississippi would see increasesbut below the four dollars estimated to be paid on average in the rest of the country.

For the expert from the Oil Price Information Service, by mid-March, the average price of gasoline in the United States will be $4 per gallona figure not seen in service pumps since 2008.

Other factors that increase the price of gasoline in the US

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine is the most recent of the factors that have pushed the price of gasoline to record levels, but It’s not the only one.

The United States is not a relevant importer of Russian oil; however, the announcement made on Wednesday night by the president of this country, Vladimir Putin, did move the international prices of this energy source.

A few minutes after the announcement of the Russian military advance, the international price of a barrel of Brent oil broke the ceiling of $100 and towards the day of Thursday it was located up to $105.

The prices of the oil market moved due to the uncertainty of Russian oil and the eventual sanctions that Europea major consumer of Russian oil and gas, set up the Kremlin in the wake of the military intervention in Ukraine.

Other reasons that have more to do with the local point to the fact thatThe demand for gasoline has increased after the last wave of Covid-19, driven by the omicron variant. This increased need for fuel is outstripping supply.

An additional factor is the disrupted country’s refining capacity. In Texas, an ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown is out of service due to a fire leading up to Christmas 2021.

A couple more such facilities in Louisiana are also on hold for damage from Hurricane Ida in August of last year. Additionally, heGasoline refining has been gradually reduced on the west coast then several facilities are being converted to process renewable fuels.

You may also like: The crisis between Russia and Ukraine could further increase the prices of these foods in the US.