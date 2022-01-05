which studies should we believe

As with any topic, numerous studies have also been done for coffee, many of which state that this drink is good for health, but which should we believe?

The coffee it is one of the most popular drinks in the world and it is precisely for this reason that it has been investigated by numerous scholars. In particular they are the effects of coffee that create more confusion among researchers. In fact, a dispute has arisen between those who are in favor of the consumption of coffee and those who are against it.

We live in a society where there is a lot of misinformation and this is also caused by a surplus news (overloading information), many of which turn out to be bogus. This also happens in the scientific field. Suffice it to say that on PubMed, one of the largest biomedical scientific literature search engines, between 2020-2021 more than 115,000 articles were published that talk about COVID-19. Will they all be true? I do not think so.

How then to navigate within this contradictory “universe”? As for the studies that have investigated the beneficial effects of coffee, which should we believe?

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> We can prevent the risk of senile dementia with coffee: a study confirms this

The reliable studies that talk about the beneficial effects of coffee on health

To understand if a study is reliable whether or not it may be useful to evaluate the authors and investigate their background and why they decided to carry out the study. If there is a monetary interest behind it, I would not put my hand on fire on what has been said. Generally the studies published in high caliber and peer-reviewed journals are the most reliable. It is also important to consider the number of participants who joined the study and the instruments of measurement used by researchers.