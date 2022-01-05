which studies should we believe
As with any topic, numerous studies have also been done for coffee, many of which state that this drink is good for health, but which should we believe?
The coffee it is one of the most popular drinks in the world and it is precisely for this reason that it has been investigated by numerous scholars. In particular they are the effects of coffee that create more confusion among researchers. In fact, a dispute has arisen between those who are in favor of the consumption of coffee and those who are against it.
We live in a society where there is a lot of misinformation and this is also caused by a surplus news (overloading information), many of which turn out to be bogus. This also happens in the scientific field. Suffice it to say that on PubMed, one of the largest biomedical scientific literature search engines, between 2020-2021 more than 115,000 articles were published that talk about COVID-19. Will they all be true? I do not think so.
How then to navigate within this contradictory “universe”? As for the studies that have investigated the beneficial effects of coffee, which should we believe?
The reliable studies that talk about the beneficial effects of coffee on health
To understand if a study is reliable whether or not it may be useful to evaluate the authors and investigate their background and why they decided to carry out the study. If there is a monetary interest behind it, I would not put my hand on fire on what has been said. Generally the studies published in high caliber and peer-reviewed journals are the most reliable. It is also important to consider the number of participants who joined the study and the instruments of measurement used by researchers.
So what can we say about the studies that have been done on coffee? Which should we believe? Among the numerous studies carried out in the last year, that of Tianjin Medical University stands out, which has shown an association between coffee intake and a lower chance of stroke and dementia. Specifically, it was seen that Consuming two or three cups of coffee a day was linked with a 28% lower risk of dementia.
Discoveries made by Tianjin Medical University have helped confirm that coffee is actually good for health. By examining the data of over 360,000 participants i researchers pointed out that caffeine’s antioxidant properties may be beneficial for brain health. To get an overall and truthful picture, however, it is necessary to take into consideration all the studies, even those opposed to the intake of coffee.
But if we want to get an indication from an authoritative source, the Food and Drugs Administration, the US government body that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products, has argued that, for most adults, drinking four or five cups of coffee per day (about 4 mg) does not cause any negative effects on health. (Serena Ponso)