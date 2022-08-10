Wondering which studs to choose for a defender? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Comfort above all. Like every Wednesday, it’s time to analyze in depth the pairs of crampons recommended for each position. After having mentioned what is needed for a goalscorer, then for a fast winger before stopping on the midfield, here are which studs to choose for a defender. Here we will talk about the Tiempo, the Copa.1 and the Future. But what you have to remember is that comfort remains the most important thing for a defensive element.

What’s next after this ad

The Time

Thanks to the kangaroo leather that composes it, the Nike Tiempo is certainly the silo to have if you evolve in defense and you like the brand with the comma. Already 39 years ago, in 1983, when the first shoe of this model was released, comfort was already the key word for the American firm. However, it remained a little heavy, something quite normal for the time.









With a weight of 230 grams in the early 2000s, it is now around 200g on the scale. A great performance from Nike over the years, which has lightened the weight of what remains one of the most comfortable pairs on the market. Another equally important aspect, the Tiempo also offers a qualitative ball touch to its holder. Dani Carvajal, the right side of Real Madrid, for example, wears this pair on the green rectangle.

The Copa.1

For regulars of the famous brand with the three adidas stripes, it will rather be necessary to look at the Copa.1 if you evolve in the rearguard. We insist on the figure of this model, since it is the version with laces, which will allow you to tighten the tension of the lacing as you wish to obtain an optimal comfort adapted to each one. Again, we find kangaroo leather in this pair, while the pad guarantees stability in addition to comfort.









Stability, especially for a defender, is not to be minimized since you have to be ready to stay solid on your support in any circumstance, especially when the opposing profiles force you to make a lot of changes of direction while defending. It should also be noted that the Superhuman touch allows you to have an even more sensational touch on the ball, something again important in the recovery or driving the ball to break the lines.

The Future

You are starting to be unbeatable on the Future of PUMA. And for good reason, its versatility allows us to often mention it among the crampons that can be used in different positions. Thing perfectly illustrating this, Luis Suarez, Neymar Jr and Thiago Silva, three players with different profiles, sport this silo on the meadow. Light and very comfortable, the Future is designed to feel like a mattress, in order to carry out the necessary interventions when necessary, while offering an aid in relaunching the ball at the foot.









The work carried out by the Dynamic Motion System on the sole provides stable and dynamic support, which contributes to the aforementioned good recovery. This also allows defenders to benefit from an ideal touch of the ball. The presence of the Nano Grip keeps the foot firmly in place. The EvoKNIT Pro technology, the material of the sock, is of high quality. The FUZIONFIT+ band allows all types of feet to adapt to the shoe without any particular constraint, which comes back to the essential thing existing for a defender, namely to feel like a fish in water with a pair of cleats. pavement.