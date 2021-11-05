which subsidies jump to have zero emissions

The announcement that some types of subsidies state. The decision was made within the Cop26, the UN Conference of the Parties on Climate and Environment, which brings together world leaders and aims to stop climate change. The summit is organized this year by the United Kingdom in collaboration with Italy and is held in Glasgow, in Scotland.

I am 25 entities, such as banks and development agencies, and the signatory nations of an agreement that sees an end to the financing of fossil fuels that have not been cut down. Among these theItaly, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Cop26: stop to state subsidies for fossil fuels not cut down

The declaration reads that to lead the world on the ambitious zero-emissions road, which provides for a maximum global warming ceiling of 1.5 degrees as established by the Paris Agreement of 2015, will be taken three commitments.

The first is unconditional support for transition to clean and renewable energies , using state resources to finance private individuals who will move in this direction with the storage of carbon dioxide.

, using state resources to finance private individuals who will move in this direction with the storage of carbon dioxide. The second is the stop, starting from the end of 2022, except for clear circumstances, limited and not harmful to the environment, to public financing to the energy sector operators they use fossil sources not demolished .

to the energy sector operators they use . The third is to convince, through public financial institutions, and therefore economic agreements and negotiations, more institutions and countries to do the same, to align with what was established during the Cop21 in Paris.

Stop to state subsidies for fossil fuels not cut down, what changes

What changes, therefore, in practice in Italy starting from 2023? First of all it must be remembered that the agreements made within the summits on the environment they are not binding, but they serve as a guideline for national and international policies to limit the effects and damage of climate change.

The sentence that then concerns the exceptions is very vague, and can lend itself to multiple interpretations based on the needs of individual countries and supranational bodies.

Having made these necessary premises, it is also necessary to emphasize that we do not speak, at least not directly, of bonuses for citizens or individual businesses, which will continue to be disbursed according to national plans.

In fact, the subsidies we are talking about are those granted by the States to the producers of gas, oil and coal that they do not implement carbon capture and sequestration technologies, that is, which do not reduce CO2 emissions, which is one of the main causes ofgreenhouse effect.

Among the objectives of Cop26, which this year has taken on an unprecedented one urgency, there is that of zeroing emissions by 2050. Here are all the other resolutions of the summit.

She also went to Glasgow Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old symbol of the fight against climate change, who ordered world leaders to stop with the “bla bla bla”, with vain promises. Here our insight into how much the activist earns.

How much are subsidies to fossil fuel producers worth?

According to a report by the International Monetary Fund, only in 2020 the producers of fossil fuels almost went 6 trillion dollars of state subsidies, both direct and indirect, for example through non-charging of costs.

This is well $ 11 million per minute, which have benefited a system that, in addition to polluting, enriches the wealthiest men on the planet. And that, without interventions by the international community, they would have no interest in limiting CO2 emissions.

Carbon dioxide storage systems are indeed particularly expensive for operators, and only a combined action of the various countries of the world, willing to buy only clean energy, can lead to the achievement of the zero emissions target, also established by the extraordinary G20 climate agreement, which we have talked about here.