Which superhero movies have won an Oscar? – Metro Chile

While they don’t seem to get much love at award shows or from certain award-winning filmmakers, a handful of superhero films have received recognition that they (possibly) deserved, whether for their achievements in makeup, visual effects, or even acting. categories. One wonders, however, which award-winning comic book Oscar he deserved more praise from the Academy.

Right now, only 10 superhero movies have managed to take home wins on the most prestigious night in cinematic achievement and we tell you what they are and the awards they won.

Superhero movies that have won an Oscar

Suicide Squad (2016)

Awards Won: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

In 2017, DC’s supervillain-centric action flick received a nomination for Makeup and Hairstyling. Despite competition from Swedish drama A Man Called Ove and sci-fi show Star Trek Beyond, Suicide Squad took home the Oscar for its work turning Jared Leto into Joker, Margot Robbie into Harley Quinn, and especially, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in Killer Croc.

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Awards Won: Best Animated Feature Film

As other entries on this list can prove, the Academy seems to have a soft spot for superhero movies when they’re animated. Of all the Marvel movies produced by Disney, the highest honor at the Oscars has gone to its animated feature, Big Hero 6.

Superman (1978)

Awards Won: Achievement in Visual Effects

It claimed to be the film that would make the public believe that a man could fly. Well, director Richard Donner’s big-screen adaptation of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster’s DC hero certainly made the Academy believe.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Awards Won: Achievement in Visual Effects

The first film in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy lost its two Oscar nominations for Sound and Visual Effects for Chicago and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and Spider-Man 3 didn’t even get a nomination. The one that did connect with the Academy was the second installment, also a great success with critics and audiences.

Batman (1989)

Awards Won: Achievement in Art Direction – Stage Management

Batman has a long history with the Academy, with two nominations for Batman Returns, three for Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever, one in cinematography for Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, the nomination for Best Animated Feature for Batman LEGO Movie, and one more to be mentioned later. . That relationship began the first time Tim Burton brought The Dark Knight to the big screen.

Black Panther (2018)

Awards Won: Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Achievement in Costume Design, Achievement in Production Design

Kevin Feige’s weaving of multiple comic book-inspired stories into the MCU has already cemented his place in movie history. Yet no movie in that 12-year series is as historic as the brilliant cinematic moment of Marvel’s first black superhero, Black Panther.

The Incredibles (2004)

Awards Won: Best Animated Feature Film, Achievement in Sound Editing

Brad Bird has done for animated movies what Christopher Nolan has done for comic book movies by portraying them in a tone that never relies on childish clichés and appeals to adults just as easily. He just looks at what the Iron Giant director did for Pixar with the sophisticated espionage thriller masquerading as a family superhero movie, The Incredibles.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Awards Won: Best Animated Feature Film

Spider-Man has gone through several iterations on the big screen over the years, but who would say the one that would garner the most acclaim would be the one that ditches the traditional Peter Parker for a colorful assortment of web-slingers from different alternate realities. Such is the concept of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.4

The Dark Knight (2008)

Awards Won: Best Supporting Actor (Heath Ledger), Achievement in Sound Editing

As I mentioned earlier, Christopher Nolan changed comic book movies, or maybe movies in general, forever with this sequel to Batman Begins that reimagines the DC hero in a gritty crime thriller that blew critics and moviegoers alike. Among those forced to piece together the scattered remnants of their minds were the voters of the Academy.

Joker (2020)

Joker made history at the Oscars by being the first comic book movie to lead the nominations. In the end, Joaquin Phoenix, who had been an Oscar favorite since Joker premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August, took home the award for best actor, and Hildur Guðnadóttir, who composed the cello score for Joker even before the movie was shot, it took home the Oscar for the original score.

