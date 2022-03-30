Which superheroes equate to popular medical specialties?

The renowned anesthesiologist, Dra. Elena Casado Piena began to share with all her followers a small comparison between the different medical specialties and their similarities to some superheroes of the moment.

PEDIATRICS SPIDER-MAN Your friend and neighbor the pediatrician.

Everybody loves them. They are always holding patients with cobwebs of love.

They can end up on the roof if they have a bad consultation. pic.twitter.com/FvMHgelVuQ — Dr. Elena Casado Pineda (@Medicilio) March 5, 2022

Therefore, we take the interest and admiration to do the same! Only we will be based on MBTI.

But what is the MBTI? It is one of the best ways to understand the archetype and psychology of a character applying Myers-Briggs® personalities. This specific classification is often used to surmise social tendencies and personality.

Which superhero equates to the most popular medical specialties?

Family Medicine

According to the Student Doctor Network, Physicians who select this specialty tend to value creativity, independence, variety, and working with people. A review of the Journal of Career Assessment literature also shows us that they tend to have the Myers-Briggs Extraversion-Sensitivity-Thinking-Judging (ESTJ) personality type.

The ESTJ tends to be practical, reliable and hard-working, which makes them strong leaders. This type is often referred to as a Director.

Which superhero has ESTJ personality? The captain America!

Internal Medicine

Perhaps it is the ability of the internal medicine specialist that makes them so attractive. Throw any human disease mystery at them and they’ll solve it.. Student Doctor Network says that doctors in this specialty tend to care deeply about others and value independence, problem solving and collaboration.

The Internal medicine specialists seem to be more often introverted, intuitive, sensitive, judgmental (INFJ). INFJs are idealistic, attuned to the needs of others, creative, and focused on the future.

But who in the Marvel universe is an INFJ? Groot!

emergency medicine

Student Doctor Network says that most MS doctors value variety, free time, independence and earning a lot of money. A study published in the Journal of Health Informatics in Developing Countries shows us that ENTJ and ESTJ may be predominant among Emergency Medicine physicians.

Who in the world of Marvel is ENTJ and ESTJ?

ENTJ is nothing more and nothing less than Captain Marvel!

On the other hand, ESTJ is MAGNETO.

Psychiatry

No one said medicine was going to be easy. Facing all that daily stress, it might be helpful to find a partner who can help you control and understand the underlying stressors in life.

Psychiatrists, says the Student Doctor Network, value achievement, independence, problem solving and work with others.

According to this Journal of Career Assessment study, psychiatrists tend to be introverted, intuitive, sensitive and perceptive (INFP). Cardiologists, neurologists, and urologists tend to be ENTJs, while thoracic surgeons, dermatologists, and radiologists tend to be ENFJs.

For Marvel, a much-loved INFP character is Mantis.

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Obstetrics and gynecology represent the fifth most in-demand specialty in the United States. Student Doctor Network says they work well with others and value caring for people.

These qualities translate into the ESTJ personality type (which we already mentioned above) found in MF and ME doctors.

Who else is an ESTJ in the world of super heroes?

So is! hawk eye

And you, do you identify with any?

Related Notes:

This is the IRREVERSIBLE condition suffered by Will Smith’s wife

LESS Known Menopause Symptoms That Might Surprise You

10 foods to avoid tiredness and headaches