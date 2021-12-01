which tax code to use for the different tax credits?
Transition 4.0 PNRR: the Inland Revenue indicates the tax code to be included in the F24 form to use the various tax credits for companies investing in digitalization as compensation. In resolution number 68 / E of 2021 also the instructions for completing the tax return.
THE 4.0 transition tax credits fall between measures envisaged by the PNRR, National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The concessions have the objective of favoring the digital transformation of businesses, by encouraging investments in support of digitization.
With the resolution n. 68 / E of 30 November 2021 L’Revenue Agency orders the tax code, already in force, to be used for each of the envisaged measures and provides the instructions to follow for entering the sums in the tax declaration.
Transition 4.0 PNRR: the tax code to be used for the different tax credits
The Transition 4.0 tax credits that find space in the PNRR are recognized for companies that invest in the following areas:
- capital goods;
- research, development and innovation;
- digitalization training and development of related skills.
Unlike other actions implemented by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, these facilities are already regulated and ready for use.
In particular they are governed by the following standards:
- the tax credit for investments in 4.0 tangible, 4.0 intangible and standard intangible capital goods Article 1, paragraphs 189-190, of the 2020 Budget Law and article 1, paragraphs 1054 to 1058, of the 2021 Budget Law;
- the tax credit for investments in research and development, technological innovation and other innovative activities for the competitiveness of businesses Article 1, paragraphs 198-209, of the 2020 Budget Law;
- the tax credit for training costs in the 4.0 technology sector Article 1, paragraphs 46 to 56, of the 2018 Budget Law.
To allow the beneficiaries to take advantage of the compensation amounts through the model F24, the Revenue Agency with the resolution number 68 / E of 30 November 2021 browse i tax codes already in use to use.
|Reference resolution
|Tax code
|Name
|Resolution n. 3 / E of 13 January 2021
|6933
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment A to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 189, law n. 160/2019
|6934
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment B to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 190, law n. 160/2019
|6935
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods (other than the goods referred to in annexes A and B to law no. 232/2016) – art. 1, paragraphs 1054 and 1055, law no. 178/2020 “. Relating to both tangible and intangible assets, only the latter is the part financed by the PNRR
|6936
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment A to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraphs 1056 and 1057, law no. 178/2020
|6937
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment B to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 1058, law n. 178/2020
|Resolution n. 13 / E of 1 March 2021
|6938
|Tax credit for investments in research and development, ecological transition, technological innovation 4.0 and other activities
innovative – art. 1, c. 198 et seq., Law n. 160 of 2019
|Resolution n. 6 / E of January 17, 2019
|6897
|tax credit for training costs for employees in the technology sector envisaged by the Plan
National Industry 4.0 – art. 1, paragraphs 46 to 56, of law no. 205/2017 and art. 1, paragraphs 78 to 81, of law no. 145/2018
They are not used, however, for the Transition 4.0 tax credits linked to the PNRR the following tax codes.
|Reference resolution
|Tax code
|Name
|Resolution n. 3 / E of 13 January 2021
|6932
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods (other than the goods referred to in annexes A and B to law no. 232/2016) – art. 1, paragraph 188, law n. 160/2019
|Resolution n. 13 / E of 1 March 2021
|6939
|Tax credit for investments in research and development – Incremental measure for investments in the southern regions – art. 244, c. 1, DL n. 34 of 2020
|6940
|Tax credit for investments in research and development – Incremental measure for investments in the regions of the central Italy earthquake – art. 244, c. 1, DL n. 34 of 2020
Transition 4.0 PNRR: monitoring on tax credits with the tax return
To allow the monitoring of tax credits used, it is necessary to indicate the sums in the tax returns, in the RU.
In particular, for those relating to 2020 it is necessary to proceed according to the instructions described in the table.
|Tax credit
|Tax code
|Compilation of the RU framework
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment A to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 189, law n. 160/2019
|6933
|section I code “2H” and in sect. IV line RU120 col. 2
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment B to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 190, law n. 160/2019
|6934
|section I code “3H” and in sect. IV line RU120 col. 3
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods (other than the goods referred to in Annexes A and B to Law no. 232/2016)
|6935
|section I code “L3” and, in order to detect the
4 investments relating only to intangible assets (the only ones financed by
PNRR), in section IV line RU130 col. 2 and col. 3
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment A to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraphs 1056 and 1057, law n. 178/2020
|6936
|section I code “2L” and in sect. IV line RU130 with 5
|Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment B to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 1058, law n. 178/2020
|6937
|section I code “3L” and in sect. IV line RU130 with 6
Also for the next few years i tax credits Transition 4.0 used will be monitored in a similar way.
Starting from 2022 tax returns for the 2021 tax year will find space in the monitoring linked to National Recovery and Resilience Plan also the tax credit for investments in research and development (with tax code 6938) and that for training expenses (with tax code 6897) financed by the PNRR starting from this year.
All details are contained in the full text of the resolution number 68 / E of 30 November 2021.
- Revenue Agency – Resolution number 68 of 30 November 2021
- Tax codes for the use in compensation, through form F24, of the tax credits incurred by the measure “Investment 1: Transition 4.0” – Decision of execution of the ECOFIN Council of 13 July 2021, approving the evaluation of the Plan for the Italy’s recovery and resilience (PNRR)