which tax code to use for the different tax credits?

THE 4.0 transition tax credits fall between measures envisaged by the PNRR, National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The concessions have the objective of favoring the digital transformation of businesses, by encouraging investments in support of digitization.

With the resolution n. 68 / E of 30 November 2021 L’Revenue Agency orders the tax code, already in force, to be used for each of the envisaged measures and provides the instructions to follow for entering the sums in the tax declaration.

Transition 4.0 PNRR: the tax code to be used for the different tax credits



The Transition 4.0 tax credits that find space in the PNRR are recognized for companies that invest in the following areas:

capital goods;

research, development and innovation;

digitalization training and development of related skills.

Unlike other actions implemented by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, these facilities are already regulated and ready for use.

In particular they are governed by the following standards:

the tax credit for investments in 4.0 tangible, 4.0 intangible and standard intangible capital goods Article 1, paragraphs 189-190, of the 2020 Budget Law and article 1, paragraphs 1054 to 1058, of the 2021 Budget Law;

Article 1, paragraphs 189-190, of the 2020 Budget Law and article 1, paragraphs 1054 to 1058, of the 2021 Budget Law; the tax credit for investments in research and development, technological innovation and other innovative activities for the competitiveness of businesses Article 1, paragraphs 198-209, of the 2020 Budget Law;

Article 1, paragraphs 198-209, of the 2020 Budget Law; the tax credit for training costs in the 4.0 technology sector Article 1, paragraphs 46 to 56, of the 2018 Budget Law.

To allow the beneficiaries to take advantage of the compensation amounts through the model F24, the Revenue Agency with the resolution number 68 / E of 30 November 2021 browse i tax codes already in use to use.

Reference resolution Tax code Name Resolution n. 3 / E of 13 January 2021 6933 Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment A to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 189, law n. 160/2019 6934 Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment B to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 190, law n. 160/2019 6935 Tax credit for investments in new capital goods (other than the goods referred to in annexes A and B to law no. 232/2016) – art. 1, paragraphs 1054 and 1055, law no. 178/2020 “. Relating to both tangible and intangible assets, only the latter is the part financed by the PNRR 6936 Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment A to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraphs 1056 and 1057, law no. 178/2020 6937 Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment B to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 1058, law n. 178/2020 Resolution n. 13 / E of 1 March 2021 6938 Tax credit for investments in research and development, ecological transition, technological innovation 4.0 and other activities



innovative – art. 1, c. 198 et seq., Law n. 160 of 2019 Resolution n. 6 / E of January 17, 2019 6897 tax credit for training costs for employees in the technology sector envisaged by the Plan



National Industry 4.0 – art. 1, paragraphs 46 to 56, of law no. 205/2017 and art. 1, paragraphs 78 to 81, of law no. 145/2018

They are not used, however, for the Transition 4.0 tax credits linked to the PNRR the following tax codes.

Reference resolution Tax code Name Resolution n. 3 / E of 13 January 2021 6932 Tax credit for investments in new capital goods (other than the goods referred to in annexes A and B to law no. 232/2016) – art. 1, paragraph 188, law n. 160/2019 Resolution n. 13 / E of 1 March 2021 6939 Tax credit for investments in research and development – Incremental measure for investments in the southern regions – art. 244, c. 1, DL n. 34 of 2020 6940 Tax credit for investments in research and development – Incremental measure for investments in the regions of the central Italy earthquake – art. 244, c. 1, DL n. 34 of 2020

Transition 4.0 PNRR: monitoring on tax credits with the tax return

To allow the monitoring of tax credits used, it is necessary to indicate the sums in the tax returns, in the RU.

In particular, for those relating to 2020 it is necessary to proceed according to the instructions described in the table.

Tax credit Tax code Compilation of the RU framework Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment A to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 189, law n. 160/2019 6933 section I code “2H” and in sect. IV line RU120 col. 2 Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment B to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 190, law n. 160/2019 6934 section I code “3H” and in sect. IV line RU120 col. 3 Tax credit for investments in new capital goods (other than the goods referred to in Annexes A and B to Law no. 232/2016) 6935 section I code “L3” and, in order to detect the



4 investments relating only to intangible assets (the only ones financed by



PNRR), in section IV line RU130 col. 2 and col. 3 Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment A to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraphs 1056 and 1057, law n. 178/2020 6936 section I code “2L” and in sect. IV line RU130 with 5 Tax credit for investments in new capital goods as per attachment B to law no. 232/2016 – art. 1, paragraph 1058, law n. 178/2020 6937 section I code “3L” and in sect. IV line RU130 with 6

Also for the next few years i tax credits Transition 4.0 used will be monitored in a similar way.

Starting from 2022 tax returns for the 2021 tax year will find space in the monitoring linked to National Recovery and Resilience Plan also the tax credit for investments in research and development (with tax code 6938) and that for training expenses (with tax code 6897) financed by the PNRR starting from this year.

All details are contained in the full text of the resolution number 68 / E of 30 November 2021.