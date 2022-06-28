“Which team will recruit Kendall Jenner? Needs a checkup, his body is well worn”

Already the holder of an imposing list of NBA players, Kendall Jenner recently left Devin Booker on the floor. A former champion and teammate of Steph Curry has therefore wondered what will be his next favorite in the league… in a controversial way!

She had never had such a long relationship with a star of the parquet floors. Accustomed to love affairs with NBA players, Kendall Jenner finally seemed truly ready to land in the long term with Devin Booker. Two years after the birth of their couple, the two celebrities have put an end to it recently, leaving each other in a special way. A rupture that has caused a lot of ink to flow, and sometimes provokes borderline reactions.

Andrew Bogut’s controversial exit on Kendall Jenner

Only a few days after the end of their story, and its arrival on the singles market, Jenner would already see herself being hit on by a big name in the league. A rumor that must have amused Andrew Bogut, whose opinion on the famous model wants to be quite clear-cut… and negative. The former pivot of the Warriors indeed delivered his opinion on the latter in cash a few days ago, in a message that has been talking about since!

With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home. Which team will snap up @KendallJenner ?? Solid talent, versatile.

?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up. —Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) June 24, 2022

The 2022 Draft now over, a big name has yet to find a home. Which team will get Kendall Jenner back?? Strong, versatile talent.

A few questions about his sense of the collective and his habits of always putting himself forward. The doctors are going to have to do an examination because his body is well worn.

The beginning of Bogut’s tweet is intended to be relatively good-natured, but his last sentence turns out to be much more controversial. Many Internet users have criticized him for discussing Kendall’s sex life in such a way. The Australian did not stop however, and continued his metaphor by highlighting the young woman’s ease in finding a new partner after a separation:

Elite rebounder. https://t.co/kx0patZdJ4 —Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) June 24, 2022

Excellent when it comes to rebounding.

Wanting to surf on the recent breakup between Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner, Andrew Bogut has drawn a lot of criticism with his humorous tweets on the supermodel. No question despite everything for him to remove them!