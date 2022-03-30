Which teams would compete for the last places in the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

2022-03-29
FIFA already has 27 of the 32 places available for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Open possibilities for four remaining teams that will opt for these places.
In the area of Concacaf There is one day left to play this Wednesday, March 30, but with Canada already classified, it only remains to define the second and third place occupied by Mexico and the United States.
Conmebol will have to face the winner of Arab Emirates United vs Australia, teams competing in Asia.
The last quota will be disputed Oceania, a half ticket between New Zealand and Solomon Island that will have to face Concacaf: in this case, Costa Rica, positioned in the fourth box.
The draw of the FIFA will not wait any longer and will be released on April 1. The rest of the countries will join their groups once they finish the playoff stage between June 13 and 14.
In this way the matches would be like this:
Conmebol vs. Asia
Peru vs winner of the United Arab Emirates-Australia
Concacaf vs Oceania
Costa Rica vs winner of New Zealand-Solomon Islands
Quotas defined in Concacaf: Mexico and the United States
What will the format be?
-The teams will face a single match at an official venue determined by FIFA. In case of a tie in regulation time, they will go to extra time and then to penalties.
The teams already qualified for Qatar 2022
qatar
Germany
Denmark
Brazil
France
Belgium
Croatia
Spain
Serbian
England
Switzerland
Netherlands
Portugal
Poland
Argentina
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Saudi Arabia
Ecuador
Uruguay
Canada
Ghana
Senegal
Tunisia
Morocco
Cameroon