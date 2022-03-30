Which teams would compete for the last places in the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

2022-03-29

FIFA already has 27 of the 32 places available for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Open possibilities for four remaining teams that will opt for these places.

In the area of Concacaf There is one day left to play this Wednesday, March 30, but with Canada already classified, it only remains to define the second and third place occupied by Mexico and the United States.

Conmebol will have to face the winner of Arab Emirates United vs Australia, teams competing in Asia.

The last quota will be disputed Oceania, a half ticket between New Zealand and Solomon Island that will have to face Concacaf: in this case, Costa Rica, positioned in the fourth box.

See: The best soccer players in the world who will not be in the World Cup in Qatar; they did not qualify with their selections