Which tech gift to choose for Christmas? Young Platform offers Bitcoin and Dogecoin

December 2021 has arrived and therefore we are starting to think about Christmas gifts. In this context, tech enthusiasts could clearly be looking for an “atypical” solution, able to surprise their friend or acquaintance. Precisely in this context it fits the Young Platform proposal.

Indeed, they have been launch the Christmas Card Gift: as the name suggests, these are gift cards. So far everything is normal, but, for the uninitiated, Young Platform is an Italian cryptocurrency exchange. So what will you give away with these Christmas Gift Cards? Obviously Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, from Litecoin to Ethereum, passing through Ripple, Polkadot, Uniswap and even Dogecoin (for the record, there is no shortage of DeFi coins and those relating to the Metaverse, Decentraland, The SandBox and Enjin included).

Yes, you got it right: these are vouchers created by a user and sent via e-mail message, which can be used for buy one or more cryptocurrencies among the 27 available. For those who want to make a gift, it’s all very simple: just connect to the official Young Platform portal and follow the specific instructions proposed by the portal, inserting a greeting message. Payment can be made by credit or debit card: the recipient of the gift can then use the card by registering on the Young Platform and entering the unique code.

In short, the promotional initiative is designed for those who intend to give something different as a gift from the usual (perhaps by finding the ticket printed under the tree or simply by relying on e-mail, given the tech nature of the crypto world). Of course, the most loyal users will know that gift cards of this type are not exactly a last-minute novelty, but surely it is still not really for everyone to give Dogecoin to loved ones for Christmas.

“How many times have we tried to explain our passion for cryptocurrencies to those we love? Finally there is a way. Thanks to Young Platform’s Christmas Gift Cards we can give an experience in the crypto world even to the most skeptical friends. As a trader and crypto enthusiast we are the first ambassadors of this market. It is we who have the task of showing them all the potential.

What better occasion than Christmas? An unexpected and different gift from the usual, with the certainty of referring our friends to an extremely simple platform and totally Italian. We are convinced that by experimenting firsthand, even the most suspicious of it they will be fascinated and thanks to our Academy they will fall in love with this market“said Jacqueline Nieder, Young Platform Head Of Communication.

Please note: this information is purely for information purposes and does not in any way represent an investment suggestion or the like, nor does it invite you to carry out transactions in the financial field. Simply, a promotional initiative found online is disclosed.