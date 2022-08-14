Which two famous actors does not want to work with Brad Pitt

Any producer would fight to have Brad Pitt in his new project within the film industry. In addition to being one of the most beautiful men in Hollywood, he is one of the greatest actors of the moment and each movie he stars in quickly becomes a real success, as is happening now with Bullet Train.

The actor has just released an action film in which he shares a cast with his personal friend Sandra BullockJoey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and even with the artist bad bunnywhom he recently purposefully inconvenienced at a promotional event.

Brad Pitt at a promotional event for Bullet Train.

However, not everyone can have the luxury of working with Brad Pitt, or rather to do it again. Because a few days ago, his partner Taylor-Johnson made a revelation about the actor that left the entire world shocked.

As revealed by Aaron, the heartthrob has a blacklist with the names of the people with whom he would not work again. In addition, he also has one with whom he would do it again. “When you work with so many actors, and after a while, you start making notes like, ‘I’m definitely not going to work with this person ever again.’ Brad has two lists, one good and one bad, “revealed the figure of Bullet Train.

In dialogue with Variety, Aaron Taylor-Johnson added: “He just wants to bring light and joy to the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.” But so far pitt He did not come out to ensure that this was true.

Related news

However, the specialized press has not stood still and was in charge of investigating who would be some of the figures that would have their names written on that controversial list. It was there that two renowned actors came to light.

Tom and Brad in Interview with the Vampire.

One of them would be Tom Cruisewith whom Brad Pitt shared shooting in the film interview with the vampire, 1994. “You have to understand, Tom and I are walking in different directions… He’s the North Pole, and I’m from the South Pole. I always thought that there was a competition that got in the way of any real conversation ”, were the words that the actor would have said a year after having released that production, in which he admitted there were some tensions.

Another of the great Hollywood stars that would be on that list would be Harrison Ford. There was always talk about the bad relationship between them during the filming of the film intimate enemy 1997. “It was the most difficult movie I’ve ever been in,” he had said Brad Pitt back then, who tried to deny that there was bad vibes with his colleague.