Which vaccines and at what age?

The flu vaccine is a fall classic. Although its effectiveness has been questioned more than once, all is of little help in preventing the collapse of hospital beds every winter, Covid permitting.

For this reason, governments are including more population groups in their recommendations. from them, Healthy children, who will receive the vaccine for the first time throughout Spain,

The beginning of classes is an early signal for seasonal respiratory diseases. Transmission potential is high in classrooms, which, until the arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, were tightly closed without any kind of ventilation during the cold months, an ideal breeding ground for explosions of infection.

The Public Health Commission, which brings together experts from the Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities, has decided to extend the flu (and Covid) vaccination campaign until next week.

This campaign is for the first time This will include all boys and girls aged 6 to 59 months, numbering about 1.8 million across Spain, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. These are the recommendations in this regard.

Who is to be vaccinated

Until now, when talking about childhood flu vaccination, we talked about risk groups: boys and girls who were affected by a chronic condition or who, because of their treatment, were immunocompromised. Had finished.





However, WHO has been recommending the inclusion of all children up to 5 years in campaigns for a decade, recalls javier alvarez aldeanMember of the Vaccine Advisory Committee of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics.

“For two reasons. First, he This disease is very common: it infects 20% to 30% of children, reaching 50% if the weather is difficult., The second is that, although it is considered a mild disease, between 5% and 15% suffer complications such as otitis, sinusitis, and pneumonia, leading to hospitalization.

Those between 6 and 59 months of age (that is, until the child turns 5 years old) are most likely to have complications from the flu. The inclusion of healthy children of this age was scheduled to take place last year, but “the Public Health Commission ruled late and only Galicia, Andalusia and Murcia decided to expand vaccination: as a result, the incidence of flu decreased in those regions”. .

Alvarez Aldean adds an indirect reason for including them in vaccination campaigns: “Children are great transmitters of the virus and we hope they will have an indirect impact on the people they live with.”

Which vaccines will they get?

The pediatrician says the flu vaccines children receive are “exactly the same” as those used in adults, although “depending on the autonomous community, one or another commercial preparation is purchased.”

There is only one exception: A large share of them will use the inhaled vaccine, which is recommended for boys and girls aged two to 18. While the injected one is based on inactivated virus, the inhaled vaccine has it attenuated; according to Alvarez, it does not cause disease but it reproduces the immune system of natural infection, which is why That it is highly effective.

Of course, all vaccines will be tetravalent, that is, they will contain four different strains of influenza: two type A and two type B. By the time the pandemic arrived, communities could choose between these or trivalent strains (with three strains), cheaper, although the intensity of the 2018 flu – in part, due to the fact that it did not contain any of the flu strains included in the vaccine – attacked a strain of – forcing us to reconsider its feasibility.

How many doses will be vaccinated

Like adults, children will also receive one dose of flu vaccine. There are some exceptions, such as people with risk conditions, in which case two doses will be given four weeks apart. Yes actually, Unless there is a history of previous vaccination,

This is another new feature of the calendar update. Last year, communities like Andalusia (which already vaccinate all children) recommended two doses by age two.

“Traditionally, children under the age of nine were given two doses,” Alvarez explains. “But, since last year, the Public Health Commission decided that, to achieve better coverage and because so many children have been vaccinated, for general protection, it will be the same dose for children and adults.

Where will children be vaccinated

Although the decision depends on each autonomous community, the general rule is that children get vaccines in health centers, “because that’s where the refrigerators are,” Álvarez says.

“Vaccines are also administered in health centers for two, four or 11 months as they appear on the calendar,” he recalls. “At ages when children do not attend school (except daycare), school vaccination is reserved for adolescents in some campaigns, but this would be another objective.”

For this reason, pediatricians advise parents “Call your health center, get information and make an appointment for the vaccineAlthough in some places it is given without an appointment, this is not common.

What happens to babies under six months of age?

While flu has the most potential to cause serious illness in those under age 5, the youngest children will be most vulnerable. However, Newborn children up to six months are left out in the vaccination campaign.,

“It has been observed in clinical trials that vaccination is effective from six months onwards,” explains the pediatrician. “Previously, antigens were not as effective in generating an immune response.”

Here other recommendations of vaccine presentation come in handy: Vaccination of pregnant women. Everyone is a candidate to receive the vaccine, regardless of month of conception.

If the baby is born in winter, the antibodies will be transmitted to him from the mother. If you are born before the vaccination campaign begins, the convention recommends vaccination during delivery, up to six months after delivery. This is a way to protect the baby: prevent the mother from spreading the virus. Additionally, the document also covers people living with another vulnerable person, such as a young child.

Why can’t pregnant mothers be vaccinated before the autumn campaign? Due to the nature of the campaign. “usually, The operations involve very important logistics, with millions of doses Those are distributed to health centers in the state,” Alvarez recalls.

Vaccination recommendations are issued by WHO during the spring, once winter has passed in the Southern Hemisphere, based on the strains that predominate that season. This leaves pharmaceutical companies with very thin margins to produce all the stock they need.